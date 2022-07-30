Watch: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty starrer Sapoot's 'statue' scene goes viral; internet goes ROFL

In the clip, both the leading actors - who play brothers in Sapoot - can be seen trying to save their sister Anju (Shalini Kapoor) from falling off a high-rise building. They can be seen asking her to stop as she weeps and request them not to come near her

Actors Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty have given fans many memorable superhits in their early career. Films like Hera Pheri, Dhadkan, De Dana Dan, and Awara Paagal Deewana among others were much loved by the audience.

Recently, a video from one of their classic hits Sapoot has been making waves on social media. Released in 1996, Sapoot was directed by Jagdish A Sharma and starred Kumar, Shetty alongside Karisma Kapoor and Sonali Bendre in the lead.

The brief scene from the film shows science and logic going for a toss and this has left social media users rolling on the floor laughing.

In the clip, both the leading actors - who play brothers in Sapoot - can be seen trying to save their sister Anju (Shalini Kapoor) from falling off a high-rise building. They can be seen asking her to stop as she weeps and request them not to come near her. However, the young woman slips, and Kumar and Shetty, somehow hold her hand tightly.

As she slips through her brother’s hands, the duo can be heard screaming out loud. They are heard saying ‘statue’ to her while showing the statue signal in unison. The woman then falls to her death with bruises on her face.

The now-viral clip was shared by Twitter user Gina Kholkar who captioned it saying, “Exactly why I still have cable in my house!”

Watch the hilarious video here:

Exactly why I still have cable in my house! pic.twitter.com/XbzeLT3Gzu — Gina Kholkar (@BabaJogeshwari) July 23, 2022

Kumar and Shetty’s dialogue 'statue' left social media users in splits. Many mocked the lack of scientific logic while others made fun of it. One user said, "For a moment I expected 'statue' spell will work" while another wrote, "I need cable in my house. This is gold." A user commented "Statue ke bad 'Police will catch you' bhi bolna padta hai."

Check a few reactions here:

He tried his best, great presence of mind but it was a second too late — Umang Manek (@umangmanek) July 23, 2022

Well, she did play statue in the end! — Sarvesh Shenoy (@Sarveshshenoy) July 23, 2022

Thanks for sharing. I've got rid of tradi TV/Sat TV together but I sure realize that one misses out stumbling upon such gems while flipping through the channels. On-demand = only classy. But who will do justice to classy trashy stuff like this — Dinesh Rathi (@dineshsrathi) July 23, 2022

She did! Just that it was after hitting the ground 😆😆😆 — Bharat Ramakrishnan (@bharatpr87) July 23, 2022

For a moment I expected “statue” spell will work. — Sudna (@sudna007) July 23, 2022

What is your opinion on this logic defying scene?

