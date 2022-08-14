WATCH: Ahead of India's 75th Independence Day, DRDO deploys counter-drone system near Red Fort

The counter drone system developed by DRDO has the capability to detect and deactivate drones of any size within a radius of around 4 km

New Delhi: Ahead of the historic 75th Independence Day celebrations of India, national capital Delhi has turned into a fortress. The city has been placed on high alert. Amid this, to tackle any potential threat anticipated from small drones, a counter-drone system developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has been deployed near the Red Fort area.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and other Union ministers, MPs of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will attend the grand celebrations at the icononic Red Fort in New Delhi.

News agency ANI quoted DRDO officials saying that the counter-drone system can detect and deactivate drones of any size within a radius of around 4 km.

It is also being said that the technology has the capacity to jam any drones in the air and shoot them to the ground if they enter in the restricted zone.

Security heightened in Delhi for Independence Day

The Delhi police have intensified patrolling and anti-sabotage checks across the capital and the bordering areas of the city. Check points have been put in place with small radius and vehicles are being scrutinised by the cops.

Also, hotels, guest houses, parking lots, and restaurants in Delhi are being checked.

A multi-layered security cover has been put in place along with facial recognition system (FRS) cameras at the entry point of the Red Fort from where PM Modi will address the nation on the 75th Independence Day.

According to a report by news agency PTI, nearly 1,000 high-specification cameras have been installed in the North Delhi, Central Delhi, and New Delhi district units to contain aerial objects. Also, massive checks and searches are being carried out massive for Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

More than 10,000 police personnel will be deployed around the Red Fort on Monday. Over 400 kite catchers and fliers have been deployed on rooftops and other sensitive locations in the area. Notably, a 5-km area around the Red Fort has been marked as a "no kite flying zone" till the national flag will be hosted tomorrow.

Visitors and spectators who will be at Red Fort to watch the parade will not be allowed to carry lunch boxes, water bottles, remote-controlled car keys, cigarette lighters, briefcases, handbags, cameras, binoculars, umbrellas, and similar items.

