WATCH: Aerial view reveals horrific extent of Odisha train accident

Odisha Triple Train Crash: An aerial view of the site of the horrific train accident in the Balasore district of Odisha revealed mangled ruins of bogies and destroyed railway tracks that have completely twisted out of shape.

The death toll in the horrific Odisha train accident has now risen to 238. According to state chief secretary Pradeep Jena, more than 900 people have been injured in the accident which saw three trains collide with each other on Friday evening.

#WATCH | Aerial visuals from ANI’s drone camera show the extent of damage at the spot of the #BalasoreTrainAccident in Odisha. pic.twitter.com/8rf5E6qbQV — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2023

"So far around 900 passengers have been injured and are being treated in various hospitals in Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Cuttack districts," the official told the media.

"Only one bogie is left, which is severely damaged. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Orissa Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and Fire Service are still working to cut the bogie and try to recover the living or the dead," he added.

The Chief Secretary added that the bodies were being given to the deceased's kin upon presentation of identification documents.

"This mission is getting a little more difficult because the train is so badly damaged. The Railway Board Chairman, NDRF chief and District Magistrate are there on the site. The injured victims are being treated at both private and government hospitals. Autopsy has also started at some places," he said.

"The bodies that have been identified and their kin are producing the documents are being given the body. If a body does not get identified then necessary procedure will be followed for autopsy and further action," he added.

#BalasoreTrainAccident | Aerial visuals from ANI’s drone camera show the extent of the damage. As per the latest information, the death toll stands at 238 in the collision between three trains. #Odisha pic.twitter.com/tVNQWSHDcJ — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2023

According to the officials, over 20 government ambulances and 167 of the 108 fleet ambulances, as well as 45 Mobile Health Teams, were deployed at the scene.

In addition, a team of 25 doctors from SCB and 50 more doctors have been mobilised. Specialists in forensic medicine (FMT) were also mobilised.

The Additional Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Director of Health Services, Director of Blood Safety, and three other Additional Directors are at Balasore and collaborating with the medical teams, according to the officials.

The Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed after colliding with a goods train near Bahanaga station in Balasore, Odisha.

#WATCH | Aerial visuals from ANI’s drone camera show the extent of damage at the spot of the #BalasoreTrainAccident in Odisha. pic.twitter.com/YSflSpuF9d — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2023

Amitabh Sharma, a spokesman for the railway, reported that the accident occurred on Friday about 7 o'clock.

"Around 7 pm, 10-12 coaches of the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed near Baleswar and fell on the opposite track. After some time, another train from Yeswanthpur to Howrah dashed into those derailed coaches resulting in the derailment of its 3-4 coaches," Sharma told ANI.

Meanwhile, the railway derailment has prompted the government of Odisha to designate Saturday a day of mourning.

(With agency inputs)

