New Delhi: A bike accident victim in Madhya Pradesh’s Katni was taken to a hospital in a JCB after there was delay in the arrival of ambulance at the accident spot.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Accident victim in Katni taken to hospital in a JCB as the ambulance got late in arriving at the accident spot (13.09) pic.twitter.com/f2qcMvUmcV — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) September 14, 2022

In a video going viral on social media, the victim can bee seen lying on the JCB loader blade as two men accompany the victim to the hospital. He is then put on the stretcher by three-four men and rushed into the hospital.

“The victim met with an accident in Barhi and had called 108 for ambulance. However, the ambulance was not available as the related agency providing ambulance services had changed. The another ambulance was coming from a nearby town and got late. A proposal has been sent for a new ambulance,” said Pradeep Mudhiya, Chief Medical and Health Officer.

Pushpendra Vishwakarma, the local Janpad Panchayat member and owner of the JCB machine, said that the victim had to be taken to hospital in the JCB as there was no ambulance available and three-four auto drivers refused help.

“He (accident victim) fractured his leg in the accident on Khitauli Road. But with no ambulance available and three to four auto rickshaw drivers refusing to help, the injured had to be taken to the hospital by my JCB machine,” New Indian Express report quoted Vishwakarma as saying.

