Watch: Abandoned shop collapses during flash floods in Himachal Pradesh

A recent video which shows an abandoned shop in Himachal Pradesh collapsing due to flash floods has left internet users shocked.

The clip was shared by news agency ANI and captures the store, based in Anni block of Kullu, getting washed away by the force of the floods.

The footage shows the house slowly falling away into the flood waters behind it. Not just the shop, but a large chunk of the street and an electricity pole close to the store also fall into the flood waters. The pole can be seen dangling in the gushing waters.

In the background, people can be heard screaming in a terrified manner. The clip has garnered over 28,000 views till date.

Here is the video:

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: A structure washed away in the flash flood caused due to heavy rain in the Anni block of Kullu. Visuals from Anni bus stand. (Video Source: Disaster Management Authority) pic.twitter.com/pQcXJn55g6 — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2022

“Himachal Pradesh: A structure washed away in the flash flood caused due to heavy rain in the Anni block of Kullu. Visuals from Anni bus stand. (Video Source: Disaster Management Authority)”, ANI captioned the tweet.

The terrifying footage led to a variety of reactions on Twitter. Some people prayed that no one got hurt in the incident. Many pointed out that it was nature's way of punishing mankind for its exploitative activities.

Some people also pointed out that the structure was illegal and how concerned officials are letting buildings be constructed at such dangerous spots.

“How and why do the concerned officials even allow such structures to come up at such dangerous places? How come nobody realised this earlier? Such disasters and illegal construction should be officially fault totally. They should be pulled up and suspended.”, one user remarked.

How and why do the concerned officials even allow such structures to come up at such dangerous https://t.co/zWhWaL8wP9 come nobody realised this earlier.Such disasters and illegal construction should be officially fault totally.they should be pulled up and suspended. — Prabhjot (@prabhjotkvarma1) August 11, 2022



Another wrote, “Pahado ko apne fayde ke lie barbaad karoge to yhi hoga. (If you will destroy the hills for your own profit, then such events will happen.)”.

Pahado ko apne fayde ke lie barbaad karoge to yhi hoga ... — केशव कुलकर्णी (प्रेमा जी का पड़ोसी ) (@g02Ohe6QNwU1kBS) August 11, 2022

“Don’t play with nature because when nature plays, it’s the end of everything. And nature has started playing now. End is coming near day by day,” one person commented.

Don't play with nature ...when nature plays it's end of every thing ..and nature has started playing now ...end is very near day by day — Sunil Malhotra (@SunilMa64458552) August 11, 2022



