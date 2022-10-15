India

Watch: A family of elephants migrates from Nilgiris to Sathyamangalam ahead of northeast monsoon

The viral video has been shared by IAS officer Supriya Sahu on her Twitter handle

FP Trending October 15, 2022 18:47:32 IST
Watch: A family of elephants migrates from Nilgiris to Sathyamangalam ahead of northeast monsoon

Videograb: Twitter

As the southeastern part of the Indian peninsula braces for the northeast monsoon, several southern states including Tamil Nadu are gearing up for the heavy downpours in the next few weeks. With the rainfall predictions looking largely normal, animals have already started migrating from the Western Ghats towards the Eastern Ghats as a part of their seasonal movement. One such video has also surfaced on the internet where a family of elephants can be seen travelling from the Nilgiris in Tamil Nadu towards the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve.

The video has been shared by Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Supriya Sahu on Twitter. Mentioning that she received the video from a friend, Sahu captioned it with “Friends, it is that time of the year when Elephants migrate from the Western Ghats to the Eastern Ghats as the North East monsoon is around the corner. A beautiful elephant family is travelling from Nilgiris to Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve. Fascinating nature.”

Watch the video:

In the video, the elephants can be seen calm and at peace as they move together in the same direction. Many people also took to the comment section and shared their views on the video. While one wrote, “Beautiful sight, thank for sharing”, another commented, “Indeed a beautiful sight to watch them in a herd. The TN rejuvenation camps in Masinagudi were a delight to watch these big animals relish the nutrition and supplements given to them and also the joy they get being in a camp.”

Check some reactions:


This video has so far received hundreds of likes and comments. It has been viewed over 8,000 times.

Notably, this is not the first time the IAS officer has shared a video from the wild. Posted as the Additional Chief Secretary of the Environment Climate Change & Forests Department of the Tamil Nadu government, Supriya Sahu has been putting up several animal videos on her Twitter handle, both for entertainment and informative purposes.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: October 15, 2022 18:47:32 IST

TAGS:

also read

Video of man putting garland around his wife's neck instead of brand new bike goes viral
India

Video of man putting garland around his wife's neck instead of brand new bike goes viral

As social media users have been left in splits, the chances are really high that the video will make you smile ear to ear.

Viral: Monkey hitches ride on deer's back at IIT Madras, internet recalls 'Planet of the Apes'
India

Viral: Monkey hitches ride on deer's back at IIT Madras, internet recalls 'Planet of the Apes'

Despite the herbivorous animal walking and grazing the grass, the monkey appears to be unaffected by the deer’s movement

Watch: Explorer finds lost Italian chapel abandoned since 2009 earthquake
World

Watch: Explorer finds lost Italian chapel abandoned since 2009 earthquake

The video shows the remains of the chapel which has not been razed to the ground with a few relics still inside.