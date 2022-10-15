As the southeastern part of the Indian peninsula braces for the northeast monsoon, several southern states including Tamil Nadu are gearing up for the heavy downpours in the next few weeks. With the rainfall predictions looking largely normal, animals have already started migrating from the Western Ghats towards the Eastern Ghats as a part of their seasonal movement. One such video has also surfaced on the internet where a family of elephants can be seen travelling from the Nilgiris in Tamil Nadu towards the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve.

The video has been shared by Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Supriya Sahu on Twitter. Mentioning that she received the video from a friend, Sahu captioned it with “Friends, it is that time of the year when Elephants migrate from the Western Ghats to the Eastern Ghats as the North East monsoon is around the corner. A beautiful elephant family is travelling from Nilgiris to Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve. Fascinating nature.”

Watch the video:

Friends it is that time of the year when Elephants migrate from Western Ghats to Eastern Ghats as North East monsoon is around the corner.A beautiful elephant family is travelling from Nilgiris to Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve.Fascinating nature. Video -Shared by a friend pic.twitter.com/lbm8jyY2sV — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) October 15, 2022

In the video, the elephants can be seen calm and at peace as they move together in the same direction. Many people also took to the comment section and shared their views on the video. While one wrote, “Beautiful sight, thank for sharing”, another commented, “Indeed a beautiful sight to watch them in a herd. The TN rejuvenation camps in Masinagudi were a delight to watch these big animals relish the nutrition and supplements given to them and also the joy they get being in a camp.”

Check some reactions:

Hope our wildlife and forest cover increases to 33%.

Also I request @PMOIndia for strict animal/wildlife cruelty laws and poaching laws. — Uttam Singh (@utttamsingh97) October 15, 2022

They know the nature so well! — विजय (Vijay) (@vphadx) October 15, 2022

Beautiful sight, thank for sharing 🙏 — Mukesh Agarwal 🇮🇳 🇮🇳 🇮🇳 (@mukeshagarwal94) October 15, 2022

Yes ma’am so beautiful indeed!

Can’t imagine Jungles without these Wild Animals! Hope their Numbers increase soon!🙏🏻 — 〔Ꮧ•Ꮢ〕☜ (@TrSxBrS) October 15, 2022

Fascinating and wonderful are the ways in which nature functions. It’s nothing short of miracle — avinash (@avinashs11) October 15, 2022

Great to see this and it is indeed fascinating especially how they travel for hundreds of kms without using Google maps 😉 — Prakash Rao (@prakashradiare) October 15, 2022

Indeed a beautiful sight to watch them in a herd. The TN rejuvenation camps in Masinagudi was a delight to watch these big animals relish the nutritions and supplements given to them and also the joy they get being in a camp — KALAIMANI (@kalaivenkat) October 15, 2022



This video has so far received hundreds of likes and comments. It has been viewed over 8,000 times.

Notably, this is not the first time the IAS officer has shared a video from the wild. Posted as the Additional Chief Secretary of the Environment Climate Change & Forests Department of the Tamil Nadu government, Supriya Sahu has been putting up several animal videos on her Twitter handle, both for entertainment and informative purposes.

