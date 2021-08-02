Watch: 80-year-old woman from Amritsar runs juice stall to make ends meet goes viral

After watching the heartbreaking video, social media users showed their concern for the lady who is working so hard at such an old age to sustain herself

Social media or the Internet can change anyone's life overnight and Baba ka Dhaba was a perfect example of it. Now, a video of an 80-year-old lady running a juice stall to make ends meet is doing the rounds on social media.

After sharing the Baba Ka Dhaba story with people, food blogger Gaurav Wasan has now shared the clip of the old woman who runs a juice stall in Amritsar's Rani Da Bagh area. In the viral post, it has been revealed that the lady is struggling to earn a living as next to no customers are turning up at her stall. Sharing the video on Instagram, Wasan wrote, "Juice wali Aunty".



Posted on 23 July, the Instagram reel has garnered over 17.6 million views till now. In the video, she is seen preparing fresh Mausambi (sweet lime) juice and is serving it with a smile. Soon, the video went viral on Twitter as well. A journalist named Aarif Shah posted the video of the old woman on Twitter.

The caption reads, "This 80-year-old woman runs a stall in Amritsar. She is working hard in her old age to feed herself. She is struggling to have customers for some time. Her stall is located at Rani Da Bagh, near Uppal Neuro Hospital. Please visit her stall, help her so that she can earn some money".

This 80 year old woman runs a stall in Amritsar. She is working hard in her old age to feed herself. She's struggling to have customers from sometime. Her stall is located at Rani Da Bagh, near Uppal Neuro Hospital. Please visit her stall, help her so that she can earn some money pic.twitter.com/RTTTakRT9q — Aarif Shah (@aarifshaah) July 28, 2021

In another tweet, he shared the exact location of the juice stall and urged people to help the old lady.

The exact location of her stall is Rani Da Bagh, Amritsar, opposite SBI Bank near Uppal Neuro Hospital. Please help her — Aarif Shah (@aarifshaah) July 28, 2021

After watching the heartbreaking video, social media users showed their concern for the lady who is working so hard at such an old age to sustain herself. Many users also requested the government and local agencies to help her. Some even showed interested in helping her financially and asked for her bank account number.