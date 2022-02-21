Watch: 62-year-old treks Kerala's Agasthyarkoodam mountain; leaves social media impressed

The video prompted a slew of reactions on social media, with many people being impressed by the 62-year-old woman

Often one comes across stories which force us to realise that age is truly just a number. One such case that is doing the rounds on social media recently is of Nagaratnamma. The 62-year-old woman climbed Kerala’s second highest peak Agasthyarkoodam, on 16 February.

A video of her achievement has gone viral on social media and left users awed. The video features the 62-year-old wearing a traditional sari and climbing the peak using a rope, before she scrambles up the final few steps easily. The end of the clip features her smiling widely at the camera with her fellow climbers.

The caption of the video stated that the Agasthyarkoodam is one of the highest and toughest peaks in the Sahyadri mountain range.

The 62-year-old woman was on her trip outside her home state of Karnataka.

The caption also added that Nagaratnamma had been unable to fulfil her dreams since she had been busy with family responsibilities for over four decades.

Now, she was hoping to pursue all her wishes since her children had grown up and had their own lives.

The post also praised Nagaratnamma for her enthusiasm, and called her an inspiration for everyone who went on the trek with her.

The video prompted a slew of reactions on social media, with many people being impressed by the 62-year-old woman. Several individuals posted hearts and clapping emojis to show their appreciation.

This is not the only case from Kerala which has shown that age is no barrier to accomplish any task. Last year, Kuttiyamma, a 104-year-old woman scored 89 percent in a literacy test in the state.

Many people including state education minister, V Sivankutty, hailed the woman’s achievements and called her an inspiration.

In another recent case, a 72-year-old woman was seen ziplining in a park in Kerala’s Palakkad.

The clip of the septuagenarian fearlessly zipling went viral on social media in December last year.

What are your thoughts on the video?

