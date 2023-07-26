Watch: 300 cars submerged in Noida as Hindon river overflows

The area near Ecotech 3 remains submerged due to an increase in the water level of Hindon River. Around 300 vehicles were struck due to waterlogging on Tuesday.

In the wake of the rising water level, the authorities have moved the nearby residents to safe shelters to protect them any misshaping.

The rising river water resulted in the flooding of several houses located in the low-lying areas of Noida.

“The water level of Hindon River has been rising for the last 3 days…it is currently stable but we need to be alert for the next 24 hours,” Manish Kumar Verma, the District Magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar said Tuesday.

#WATCH | Noida, Uttar Pradesh | The area near Ecotech 3 remains submerged due to an increase in the water level of Hindon River. Latest drone visuals from the area. pic.twitter.com/7GHCz1m3fE — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2023

According to district administration officials, a large number of people residing in the floodplains of the Hindon River have been affected by the river’s overflow, and they have been relocated to shelter homes.

District Magistrate Manish Verma, along with Additional District Magistrate Atul Kumar and Deputy Commissioner of Police Anil Kumar Yadav, conducted visits to assess the situation at shelter homes in Chhijarsi, Chotpur, and Haibatpur.

Noida MLA Pankaj Singh also visited the affected villages, engaging with local residents and government authorities.

Schools in Noida, Greater Noida closed due to rains

All schools up to class 12 in Noida and Greater Noida will remain closed on Wednesday due to rain and waterlogging, the Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration said.

Parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) received heavy rains this morning, leading to waterlogging in several areas.

“Due to rains and waterlogging, District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma has ordered closure of all schools up to Class 12 for today,” District Inspector of Schools Dharmveer Singh said.

