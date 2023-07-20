WATCH: 21-yr-old student killed as bike rams into pole in Mangaluru

A tragic incident has come to light in Mangaluru, where a 21-year-old biker named Mohammed Nashath lost his life in a collision with a divider while on his way to college. The young engineering student, residing in Uppala, suffered fatal head injuries in the accident, and died instantly.

The shocking incident was captured on CCTV, and the video has gone viral on social media.

The footage depicts the biker travelling at a high speed before losing control and crashing into the divider. The impact was so severe that his helmet came off, and he was thrown into the air for several seconds before hitting the ground.

The bike itself landed a significant distance away and skidded for quite a while. Additionally, a pedestrian crossing the road had to change direction due to the collision, and the victim’s helmet was found lying in front of another two-wheeler rider.

