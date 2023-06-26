WATCH: 2 men robbed at gunpoint inside Delhi's Pragati Maidan tunnel

A delivery agent and his associate were allegedly robbed at gunpoint of Rs 2 lakh by four unidentified men in Delhi. The incident took place on Saturday inside the Pragati Maidan tunnel when the victims were going towards Gurgaon in a cab to deliver the money.

Patel Sajan Kumar, the complainant, works as a delivery agent with a firm in Chandni Chowk. He was with his friend Jigar Patel at the time of the incident.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Pranav Tayal said that the victim filed a complaint at the Tilak Marg police station, reported PTI.

He alleged that he along with his associate were going to Gurgaon to deliver a bag of cash. They booked an Ola cab from Lal Qila and when they entered the tunnel on the Ring Road, four people on two motorcycles waylaid their vehicle and took away their bag at gunpoint.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal condemned the incident, and tweeted, “LG shud resign. Make way for someone who can provide safety n security to the people of Delhi. If Central govt is unable to make Delhi safe, hand it over to us. We will show u how to make a city safe for its citizens.”

A case was registered under IPC sections 397 (robbery, or dacoity with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) and 34 (common intention). Raids are also being conducted to nab the accused men. Police said they are also questioning the complainants, their employer and other staffers to ascertain if it was an inside job.

With inputs from PTI

