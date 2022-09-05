The incident, which reportedly took place at Jajau Toll Plaza on the Agra Gwalior Highway, was captured on CCTV and has gone viral.

New Delhi: As many as 13 sand-laden tractors, most likely belonging to local sand mafia, went on to break the barricades at a toll plaza in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra on Sunday night even as workers try to stop them with sticks.

#UttarPradesh: Sand-laden tractors, most likely belonging to local sand mafia, storm an #Agra toll booth as workers try to stop them with sticks. 📷piyushrai pic.twitter.com/qRYB4fWx4P — News18 (@CNNnews18) September 4, 2022

The incident, which reportedly took place at Jajau Toll Plaza on the Agra Gwalior Highway, was captured on CCTV and has gone viral.

In the CCTV footage, the first tractor is seen breaking the barricade and speeding away without paying the toll charge.

Similarly, the 12 tractors following it also cross the barricade one by one without stopping. The workers standing at the toll plaza use sticks to obstruct the path of the vehicles but to no avail.

Meanwhile, the police took cognisance of the incident and have started investigation into the matter.

