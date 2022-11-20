Watch: 11-year-old girl's narrow escape after stray dogs chased her

Ghaziabad: An 11-year-old girl had a close shave when a pack of stray dogs chased her on a Ghaziabad road, earlier in this week.

It came to light after a CCTV video of the incident went viral across social media platforms on Sunday. Reportedly, it occurred on Thursday outside Ramprastha Green Society in Vaishali, Ghaziabad.

The 14-second video shows the girl running towards her society as the dogs aggressively chase her. A dog then jumps on the girl and grabs her t-shirt.

She fortunately manages to enter the society before the dogs could cause her any harm. As she enters her society, two security personnel run outside to shoo the dogs away.

Several incidents of dog attacks have been reported from residential societies in Delhi-NCR over the last few months.

The Noida authority also introduced a policy regarding pet animals. As per new guidelines, pet owners have to register their dogs or cats by January 31 2022 or risk a fine. In case of any injury caused due to pet dogs or cats a penalty of Rs10,000 will be imposed.

