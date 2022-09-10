In the video, it can be seen that he is riding a wedding chariot and moving with the brass band

What will a person do if he or she is actually alive but has been declared dead in the government records? Well, you may think that he or she will just go to the court to file a case regarding it, and just stop there.

But a 102-year-old man from Haryana came up with a creative solution. He carried out a unique procession to prove that he was alive. As he was announced dead in the government records, his pension has been stopped. So, he carried out a protest against the state government’s decision to stop his pension.

The name of the man is Duli Chand, and he is a resident of village Gandhra in Rohtak district of Haryana. A video has recently been shared on Twitter showing his procession.

In the video, it can be seen that he is riding a wedding chariot and moving with the brass band. He can also be seen wearing a garland of notes. The supporters of Duli Chand can be spotted carrying placards as they walk towards the government office.

One of these placards read, “Thara fufa zinda hai (Your uncle is still alive)”.

Watch this video here:

https://twitter.com/psrajput75/status/1567895283992002560

Former chief of the Haryana unit of Aam Aadmi Party, Naveen Jaihind, also accompanied Dulip Chand. He stated that Chand is still alive and he has his family ID, Aadhaar card, and bank statements to prove it.

After the end of the ride, Chand and Jaihind met Manish Grover, former minister and BJP leader, and demanded restoration of his pension. They also showed him the papers for proof.

“I got my last old-age pension in March. After that, my pension was stopped as government records showed I was dead. Since then, I have been trying to prove that I am still alive, but in vain,” Chand told NDTV.

This is not the first time that someone has been declared dead in the government records. A man from Uttar Pradesh named Lal Bihari ‘Mritak’ remained dead in the government records for 18 years. He was announced alive on 30 June, 1994. The movie Kaagaz was based on the life of that very person.

