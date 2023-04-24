WATCH: 10 arrested after horse-cart race in heart of Delhi

New Delhi: A total of 10 people have been arrested by the Delhi Police for their alleged involvement in a horse-cart race bang in the middle of the national capital on Sunday.

The race was reportedly held on the Jawaharlal Nehru Marg near Darya Ganj in central Delhi.

On Sunday at around 4.30 p.m., Delhi Police received information indicating that some persons were participating in horse racing along Jawaharlal Nehru Marg. The race reportedly took place a direction from Rajghat to Delhi Gate, Civic Centre, and Paharganj.

A team from the Delhi Police blocked off the route close to PS Kamla Market.

#WATCH | Delhi: Ten people apprehended, earlier today, after they engaged in horse-cart racing at Jawaharlal Nehru Marg from Rajghat towards Delhi Gate, Civic Centre. Four horse-carts & 2 two-wheelers. seized. Horses to be handed over to MCD: Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/fddzGRXBpZ — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2023

Four horse-carts, two scooties, a motorbike and several horses were seized. Of those arrested, six were riding the horse-carts while four people – who were on the seized two-wheelers – were engaed in clearing the route during the race.

“Ten people apprehended, earlier today, after they engaged in horse-cart racing at Jawaharlal Nehru Marg from Rajghat towards Delhi Gate, Civic Centre. Four horse-carts & 2 two-wheelers. seized. Horses to be handed over to MCD,” the Delhi Police said in a statement on Twitter.

“Case registered under sections 289/268/188/ 34 of the IPC & Sec. 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty against Animals Act,” the statement added.

