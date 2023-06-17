WATCH: 1 dead in clashes over 'illegal' dargah in Junagadh

A person was killed after clashes erupted in Gujarat’s Junagadh district on Friday night after a team of civic body officials served a demolition notice to a dargah, stating that they would remove alleged illegal encroachment.

The Junagadh Municipal Corporation served a notice to the dargah asking for presenting its documents within five days.

#WATCH | Stones pelted, cops injured after a mob protest against the anti-encroachment drive in Gujarat's Junagadh last night (Note: Abusive language) pic.twitter.com/8wRw0YgO3z — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2023

Angered by the alleged anti-encroachment drive, 500-600 people gathered around the dargah situated near the Majewadi Gate and pelted stones at police officials, vandalised property and set police vehicles on fire.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Junagadh, Ravi Teja Vasamsetty told ANI, “A mosque near Majewadi Gate was given notice by the Junagadh Municipal Corporation to present documents within five days. Around 500-600 people gathered there yesterday. The police were trying to convince protestors not to block the road.”

“Stones were pelted at around 10.15 pm and people attacked police. A Lathicharge was conducted by police to disperse the crowd. Some police personnel got injured in this incident. We have rounded up 174 people. A civilian has died prima facie due to stone pelting but it will be clear after a postmortem report. Further investigation is underway,” the SP said.

(With inputs from ANI)

