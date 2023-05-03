Amusement parks are no doubt one of the best ways to re-live our childhood days. Especially, for kids born in the 90s and 2000s, going to amusement parks for a one-day trip with friends or family has been one of their favourite activities. From getting on roller coasters to having a family picnic, amusement parks in India are an ideal place for a fun-filled day. Speaking of which, the people of Mumbai are well aware of the famous Essel World, which is indeed one of the most favourite and ideal picnic spots in the city.

From providing some interesting rides like Shot-n-Drop, Hoola Loop, and Tunnel Twister to beautiful lawns around the area, the amusement park has unfortunately now closed down, though temporarily! While the news of the amusement park’s closure has been posted on its official website, it has left a huge section of social media users disheartened and nostalgic.

Many took to social media platforms and shared their reactions as they took a ride down memory lane. Many also expressed their throwback experiences and fond memories while visiting the park, further getting emotional about the park’s closure.

A user wrote, “That is sad. every year school picnics there. essel and wk”, while another said, “ohhh.. so many memories ! water kingdom too?”

“No way!!! That place was really fun… I mean I used to enjoy…”, a user commented.

A user while sharing a screenshot from the park’s official Google page wrote, “Wait what!!?? Esselworld has shut down?”

Many others added reactions like “Yes it has, for sometime now and post pandemic. Never saw light of the day. It gave us one of the first amusement parks alongwith Water Kingdom, at a time, when we only had AppuGhar in Delhi”, “Yup.. been quite some time. Surprisingly, without any noise or news.”

About Essel World

A one of its kind and one of the oldest as well as largest amusement parks in the country, the Essel World is situated in Mumbai’s Gorai on Dharavi island. Spread across a sprawling area of 65 acres (along with the Water Kingdom), the park was opened to the public in 1989.

The park which also has a water park has more than 50 avenues including adventure rides, a bowling alley, an ice-skating rink, and a disco, among other attractions.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.