Vivek Tiwari murder in Lucknow: UP recorded 66 deaths in 1,500 encounters since Adityanath took charge in March 2017

Outraged reactions have poured in since the killing of Vivek Tiwari, a 38-year-old salesman of Apple gadgets, who was shot at close-range in Lucknow by an on-duty Uttar Pradesh policeman early on Saturday. The incident comes as the latest in multiple cases of encounters since Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took office in March 2017.

Uttar Pradesh has recorded at least 1,500 encounters since Adityanath took over the office in March 2017. According to reports, a total of 66 criminals have been killed in encounters in that duration, and 700 criminals have sustained injuries in shootouts. According to officials, four policemen have also been killed and over 500 people were injured in these operations that took place in various districts.

In May this year, the 50th encounter death was that of a criminal, carrying a reward of Rs 50,000, who was gunned down in the Muzaffarnagar district.

After Adityanath took up the post of chief minister, he had given the police full freedom to deal with rising crime rates in the state and reportedly asked criminals to either surrender or leave. The police promptly launched 'Operation Clean' and immediately began tackling crime by working against the wanted men. According to information released by the Uttar Pradesh Police, there were 1,142 police encounters in Uttar Pradesh between 20 March, 2017 and 31 January, 2018.

The highest numbers of encounters, according to the data in released in March, were reported from the Meerut zone where 449 encounters took place, which was followed by the Agra zone which had 210. Third on the list was the Bareilly zone with 196 encounters and then came the Kanpur zone with 91 shootouts. The least number of police encounters were in the chief minister's constituency of Gorakhpur.

After Tiwari's death, The Asian Age said that, "An armed constable seems to be getting only a smattering of training and sensitisation before he’s given live ammunition and a loaded weapon on his beat. The lathi would usually be lethal enough in the hands of an ill-trained force. Giving them guns and a license to kill — more than just shoot to maim or incapacitate — is an open invitation to murder."

On 11 September, Uttar Pradesh DGP OP Singh had said that police encounters are part of a well chalked out "strategy" to arrest hardened criminals in his state. "Encounters are part of crime prevention. The fact is that this is a not a state policy, but a police strategy. We do not call it an encounter but police engagement. We are engaged with the criminals in a very professional and strategic manner.

State Irrigation Minister Dharampal Singh said Saturday only "real criminals" were shot dead in encounters during the term of the chief minister. "Everyone will get justice... There will be no politics of appeasement. Those who commit mistakes will be punished," the minister said. Saying that "goonda raj" and "mafia raj" prevailed during the previous governments in the state, Singh said the country was "fortunate" to have Narendra Modi as prime minister and Adityanath as UP chief minister.

In a bid to convey its transparent approach during encounters, the Uttar Pradesh Police on 20 September invited the media to film an encounter with two criminals that was going to take place in Aligarh's Harduaganj. The two alleged criminals, identified as Mustaqeem and Naushad, who were killed in the operation carried a bounty of Rs 25,000 each on their heads, the police said.

Adityanath in February had declared in the State Legislative Council that police encounters in the state would not stop. Speaking in the House during the Zero Hour, he had accused the Opposition of supporting criminals while asserting that the crackdown on 'dreaded criminals' would continue.

With inputs from PTI