Before the test begins, candidates need to visit the official website vit.ac.in and click on the exam link in their already booked time slot

The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) today reschduled the slot (slot 2) of the Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Exam (VITEEE) 2021 which was supposed to be held today, 29 May. Candidates, who have selected this slot, will now appear for the exam tomorrow (30 May) at 11 am.

The decision has been taken due to some technical issues with the slot. The exams are being held from 28 May and other slots are booked for 30 and 31 May.

Before the test begins, candidates need to visit the official website vit.ac.in to click on the exam link in their already booked time slot. They need to log in using registered email Id and password in order to appear for the exam. Also, before attempting the test, they must upload their photo ID proof.

Earlier, the Vellore Institute of Technology had issued a list of instructions that students appearing for VITEEE 2021 have to follow. The guidelines are as follows: