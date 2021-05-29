VIT slot 2 exam rescheduled to 30 May due to technical reasons; check important instructions here
The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) today reschduled the slot (slot 2) of the Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Exam (VITEEE) 2021 which was supposed to be held today, 29 May. Candidates, who have selected this slot, will now appear for the exam tomorrow (30 May) at 11 am.
The decision has been taken due to some technical issues with the slot. The exams are being held from 28 May and other slots are booked for 30 and 31 May.
Before the test begins, candidates need to visit the official website vit.ac.in to click on the exam link in their already booked time slot. They need to log in using registered email Id and password in order to appear for the exam. Also, before attempting the test, they must upload their photo ID proof.
Earlier, the Vellore Institute of Technology had issued a list of instructions that students appearing for VITEEE 2021 have to follow. The guidelines are as follows:
- Be ready with your laptop/ desktop with a camera, speaker, and mic. Ensure it is fully charged and have a charger to connect it to the electricity supply
- Make sure you have a stable internet connection
- The test platform will assess the network and device capacity and will allow candidates to proceed further when all the prerequisite conditions are met
- Retest will not be allowed once the applicant logs in and starts the examination
- If there is any kind of interruption during the test which exceeds 5 minutes, the test will get cancelled automatically
- Run a camera and mic check for your device
- Bluetooth devices are not allowed
- Wired headphones, USB mouse/ keyboards are allowed
- Turn off all the auto-updates on your device
- Video conferencing applications like Zoom, Webex, MS Teams, etc. should be closed
- Make sure you attempt the test from a minimal noise room and there is no one present in that area except you
- Your entire face should be visible. Hijabs can be worn but the face should be clearly visible
- Calculators are not permitted