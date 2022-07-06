Vistara engine fails moments after Bangkok flight lands in Delhi, all passengers safe

Vistara Bangkok-Delhi flight landed on Tuesday on a single engine. The Vistara Airbus A320, was operating as UK-122, coming from Bangkok had to be towed from taxibay to the parking area

A Vistara flight landed at Delhi airport on Tuesday (5 July) on a single engine. Post Runway vacation, the Engine-2 of the Bangkok-Delhi Vistara flight - Flt UK-122 was shut down for single-engine taxiing.

The Vistara Airbus A320, was operating as UK-122, coming from Bangkok had to be towed from taxibay to the parking area and ATC (air traffic control) was informed.

A report by ToI, mentioned a senior official saying, "The flight was uneventful and landed on runway 10 at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. Post runway vacation, engine number 1 was shut down for single engine taxi. During single engine taxi at the end of taxiway K, engine number 1 failed. Air traffic control was informed and a tow truck was requested."

News agency ANI said that the matter has been reported to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

"After landing in Delhi, while taxing to the parking bay, our flight UK122 (BKK-DEL) had a minor electrical malfunction on 5 July. Keeping passenger safety and comfort in mind the crew elected to tow the aircraft to the bay," Vistara Spokesperson said.

The incident comes amid the DGCA issuing show-cause notice to SpiceJet in connection with the degradation of safety margins of its aircraft.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.