Virat Kohli poses with 'cool cat' he met during practice; see Anushka Sharma's reaction to it here

While Virat Kohli is one of the best cricketers without question, his social media game is also on-point. The 33-year-old's recently-shared picture with his new furry friend has gone viral on social media platforms.

In the post, the Test and ODI skipper can be seen posing with a cat he met while at practice. The image of Kohli hanging out with a "cool" cat has gathered tons of reactions and has left people smiling. Till date, the post has gathered over 3.4 million likes, with many impressed by the feline.

“A quick hello from a cool cat at practice,” wrote the skipper. photos. Kohli also added a cute cat emoticon to the post. The two pictures shared by the Delhi batsman show the cricketer hanging out with the furry feline sitting on his lap. The second picture shows the 33-year-old cricketer looking down upon the cat with a huge grin on his face as the feline shifts position.

The cute post has also garnered the attention of the batsman's wife, actor Anushka Sharma. Reacting to Kohli's post, Sharma wrote, “Hello billi,” with an emoji of a woman raising hand.

After playing continuous cricket for over five months, Kohli is currently on a short break and is enjoying quality time with his family in Mumbai. He skipped the India-New Zealand T20 series and will join the boys in the second Test.

The 33-year-old is currently practicing with the country’s Test squad at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

India will lock horns with New Zealand in the first Test in Kanpur city. The Test will start from Thursday, 25 November. Kohli will also be skipping the first Test match against New Zealand on 25 November, with Ajinkya Rahane assuming the captaincy for the game.

According to News18, new head coach Rahul Dravid has said that the mental and physical well-being of the players is a huge priority for the Indian team management.

As for Kohli's "cool" cat, what are your thoughts on the pictures?

