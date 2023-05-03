The nasty fight between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir after Monday’s Indian Premier League (IPL) match has clearly become the talk-of-the-town! After Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Kohli who seemingly looked agitated got into a heated war of words with the LSG mentor. While videos of their argument went viral on social media, it also triggered a meme fest on the internet, leaving users in splits. Joining the bandwagon, the Uttar Pradesh Police has now changed it into their own version of an ‘informative’ advisory. Taking to Twitter, the police department while giving a witty twist to it also shared a picture showing Kohli and Gambhir at loggerheads with each other.

Notably, this comes at a time when police departments across the country have been using fun and innovative ways to create awareness on various topics.

Speaking of which, the UP Police’s epic advisory shows how the department urges citizens to “avoid argument” and instead dial 112 in case of emergencies. While making a witty reference to the argument between the two cricketers, the department wrote, “Koi Bhi Masla Humare Liye ‘Virat’ aur ‘Gambhir’ Nahi.”

Check:

As soon as the tweet was posted, social media users took no time to share their reactions. Many also lauded the police department’s hilarious take on the argument between Kohli and Gambhir. A user wrote, “Amazing & True…”, while another one wrote, “What an idea for messaging awareness of #112dial by UP Police really very meaningful.”

“Creative up police,” a user commented.

Check more reactions:

जिस किसी स्टाफ़ ने यह ट्वीट निर्मित किया।

उन्हें इक्कीस नहीं एक हज़ार एक तोपों की सलामी।

शानदार प्रयोग शब्दों का !✨☝️ जयहिंद ! — Yogi (@SMYogi___) May 2, 2023

अगर विराट और गंभीर को ब्रांड अम्बेसडर बनाते तो करोड़ो रूपये देना पड़ते यहाँ फ्री में काम हो गया 😄

यू पी पुलिस हमेशा एक क़दम आगे 😄 — Luqman Kamaal (@luqmaan02627) May 2, 2023

While the tweet has so far garnered over 1.5 million views, it has also amassed thousands of likes and several comments.

What happened between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir?

After RCB defeated KL Rahul-led LSG in the IPL fixture on 1 May, Virat Kohli was seen getting agitated. Following this, Gautam Gambhir was seen charging towards him, even as LSG players including the captain trying to restrain him.

While the reason behind the argument is not yet clear, the two were consequently fined 100% of their match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct.

Later, Kohli was also seen speaking to KL Rahul, seemingly explaining to him what happened on the ground.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.