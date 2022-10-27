Viral: Water leakage from broken tap at railway station grabs attention, internet reacts

Indian Railways are known for their dedicated services to people from all corners of the country. Starting from helping people reach their destinations safely to providing a secure and comfortable travelling experience, it has been trying everything in its capacity. However, along with the advantages, there are also certain disadvantages or challenges that passengers face while traveling via trains. We are very familiar with unclean platforms, toilets, smelly compartments, and unhygienic food at railway stations to which passengers raise complaints multiple times, however, one similar instance has now grabbed the internet’s attention and is leaving people laughing.

We are talking about a video from a rail station where a broken water tap has left people shocked and laughing at the same time. The video shared by a Twitter user named Abhy shows a broken water tap at a railway station which causes the water to flow out drastically directly toward the passengers and the incoming train.

In the 30-second video, the water can be seen flowing like a jet spray as people on the platform try to avoid getting drenched. However, it was then when a train entered the platform as a result of which the water flow got directly into the train through windows, thus leaving the passengers inside the train startled.

Indian railways at your service 😂 pic.twitter.com/fEL65NFjHs — Abhy (@craziestlazy) October 26, 2022

The user along with a laughing emoji captioned the video with “Indian railways at your service.” People also took to the comment section and shared their views. One wrote, “Best wash service ever”, while another commented, “Even Railways know that many have not taken bath in the morning. Hence helping.”

Apart from these, some were also seen criticising the people for not closing the tap with a cloth or any other thing to prevent the water from getting wasted.

Check reactions:

Rip to all the mobiles😂 — शिवम (@56Krantikari) October 26, 2022

Even Railways know that many have not taken bath in the morning. Hence helping. — DrSS (@drsmitshahi) October 26, 2022

At least one person could have just closed the tap with cloth or something. I guess we don’t care. — Basu (@Enggfarmo) October 26, 2022

Legends say it was sewage water splashing all over. — Chris John (@_ChrisJohn) October 26, 2022

Shared on Wednesday, the video has so far garnered over 8 lakh views and received more than 19,000 likes. Many also shared the videos on their Twitter handle.

