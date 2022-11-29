Viral video: Women dressed in saree ride Royal Enfield bike in style

It has become very common to see women riding two-wheelers on a day-to-day basis. While we can see most of the women around us riding scooters, many can be also spotted riding heavy-duty motorbikes, that too with ease. One such instance was recently witnessed in a rural area where two independent and bold women were seen riding a Royal Enfield Bullet. However, it was their outfit that caught people’s attention. The women were dressed in sarees and it definitely didn’t stop them from anything.

Shared on Twitter by a user named ‘Gulzar Sahab’, the post shows the video recorded by some other people who were riding on the same road. While a woman dressed in an orange saree rode the bike, another woman in a pink saree was seated behind her. Both the women had covered their heads with their sarees.

Take a look:

The video, posted recently, has already won the hearts of the people. It has been shared widely across Twitter and Instagram and further grabbed the attention of more and more users. Taking to the comment section, one user wrote, “Proud of the new age woman. Respect for you”, while another user commented, “Very nice… Keep it up….”

At the same time, a section of users also criticised the women for not wearing helmets while riding the Royal Enfield.

It is pertinent to note that women are going strong in every direction, walking side-by-side with men in society. Social media has become evident proof of that as fresh content from nooks and corners of the country is shared and they easily come to people’s attention.

Whether that be riding motorbikes or working hard to earn a livelihood, women can be clearly seen excelling in all. Recently, another video came up on the internet where an elderly woman was riding a bike, while her husband was seated in the back.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.