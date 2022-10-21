Some people are quite fond of maintaining cleanliness in their homes, especially women who believe in perfection in every work, whether that be cooking, managing a family, or keeping their house clean. Also, there are times when women go overboard with their duties and forget about their surroundings as they get deeply engrossed in the work. While working with dedication and focus can sound like a good practice, it can sometimes often lead to unwanted situations. This was exactly the same in a video where a woman overdid her dedication to her work, that too by risking her life. The video has recently gone viral.

The video, which was shared by a Twitter user named Sagar on Thursday, has now gone viral. It shows a woman standing on the railings of her window as she decides to take it to the next level and further stepping out of the windows to clean the glasses from the outside.

Watch the video here:

Agar inke ghar Laxmi ji nahi aayi toh kisi ke ghar nahi aayegi Diwali pe pic.twitter.com/SPTtJhAEMO — Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 20, 2022



Well, this sounds shocking and also looks quite dangerous as we can see the woman climbing out of the window of her house and further wiping the glass panels with the use of cloth as she stands on the edge without any support.

One miscalculated step could have led to a fatal accident as you can see her standing at least 30 feet above the ground.

While sharing the video on his Twitter handle, the user seemed to have found it quite funny as he wrote, “If Lakshmi Ji does not come to her house, then she will not come to anyone’s house this Diwali.” While many people to the comment section and wrote sarcastic comments cracking jokes on the video, some also showed concern over the risk taken by the women for the sake of cleaning just a window.

Check some reactions:

Lakshmi Ji ka pata nahi.. mujhe terrace pe Yamraj Ji dikh rahe hai.. — MEMESwal (@Memeswal_) October 20, 2022

The best diwali safai award must goes to this lady only! — Riju Mishra (@cricifreak) October 20, 2022

Khatron ke Khiladi — Ankit Chauhan (@sc_wonderer) October 20, 2022

These kind of frames usually aren’t pinned very firmly, — Ayush Kumar (@AyushKu21649532) October 20, 2022

Mujhe To Dekh Kr Hi Anxiety Ho Rahi Hain 🙂 — Suchit Langar (@suchit_langar) October 20, 2022

Risky 😐 — Ankur Lahoty, IIS (@Ankur_IIS) October 20, 2022

Wonder if its the owner doing it herself or have they asked the poor help to risk her life for some poxy window cleaning — Healthiswealth (@onpathtohappii) October 20, 2022



It is pertinent to note that the video is an old one which was earlier shared in February. It was criticised equally by social media users for the women’s not-so-wise activities.

