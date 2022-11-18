Viral video: Woman feeds pet puppy with pani puri, invites internet's mixed reactions

People who keep pets are close to them, especially dogs who are adorable and super cute. They are the favourite of their owners and are usually treated like their own children. People go to a huge extent to pamper and shower love on their pet animals. Whether that be providing them with every comfort or taking them along on trips, dog parents are very devoted to their pets. However, there are also certain times when people tend to miss out on some basic things with animals and further unknowingly harm their dog’s health and well-being. While it is important to ensure that a dog is being fed with good quality dog food, some people can be often seen feeding dogs human food and also junk.

As the debate over feeding human food to dogs continues to prevail, a video has now grabbed our attention and seems to be wrong in all ways. The video shared by a person named Dheeraj Chabbra on his Instagram handle shows a woman holding a Golden retriever puppy in her hands as she stands in front of a panipuri stall.

However, as soon as the vendor hands over a panipuri to her, the woman takes it to the pup’s mouth who eats it without any hesitation. Furthermore, the woman also makes the puppy drink a bit of pudina-infused water from the same paper bowl.

While the vendor seemed quite amused by the dog’s antics, the man recording the video jokingly asks him to take money from the pooch, named Oreo.

The video has gone viral and received mixed reactions from people. While many criticised the woman over letting the puppy eat the junk food, some also left laughing emojis in the comment section. One wrote, “It’s not good for his health”, while another person said, “Acha inko bolte hain pdhe likhe gawaar (So these are educated illiterates)”.

A user jokingly also commented, “Oreo’s fav food – golgappa.”

