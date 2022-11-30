For several years now, working mothers have been known for juggling their personal and professional responsibilities, further giving their best efforts to fulfill every duty. While many women have to leave behind their newborn babies and small kids with families or at daycare centres, a woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad was recently seen carrying out both of her challenges together. A video going viral on social media shows a woman performing her duty at the traffic signal and also carrying her baby in her arms.

Shared on Twitter by a user named Siraj Noorani, the video proves that a mother can do anything. It shows the female officer standing at the traffic point and facilitating traffic movement while also carrying her baby by mounting her in front of her body with a carrier.

The user also added a caption that read, “No one like mother. Viral video from Moradabad.”

Check out:

The video was widely shared and people were seen raising concerns for the woman and the baby. One wrote, “The government should study and find a solution so that women do not have to work like this. People should also share the measures with the government.” Another user further commented, “On the basis of human sensitivity, the police department should be assigned her duty at some other place, so that the child does not suffer any kind of harm and if he stays away from the polluted environment, it would be good.”

While this video does look concerning, especially considering the baby’s well-being, however, as soon as the video was posted, Moradabad Police in an immediate response to the tweet said that the female constable was deployed for a brief period on 24 November 2022 and later was shifted to the police station office. It further also added that she is presently on duty at the office itself.

Notably, this is not the first time that such a video has surfaced on the internet. Earlier, another similar video surfaced from Chandigarh where a female police officer was seen standing at the traffic signal performing her duty while her baby was attached to her with a carrier in the same way.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.