Viral video: UP Woman hits man 40 times with slippers over alleged molestation

With passing days, incidents of crime against women continue to remain on a rise across the country as multiple reports of women being assaulted, harassed, molested, or raped surface in the news every other day. While a strict and vigilant law and order must be established to put a stop to such activities, women on the other hand also need to be brave and fearless to fight such anti-social elements and defend themselves when the situation calls for it. In one such brave act, a woman from Uttar Pradesh recently took action against her molester and gave him a befitting punishment for his actions.

The incident is from Uttar Pradesh’s Jalaun district where a young woman brutally thrashed a man with her sandal after he allegedly eve teased her on the streets. The video of the same has also gone viral on the internet where the man can be seen sitting on the ground while the woman continues to hit non-stop while no one tries to intervene.

Watch the video:

20 सेकेंड में 40 चप्पल| हर सेकेंड 2 चप्पल मार

उतारा छेड़खानी का भूत। यूपी के उरई जिले के कोंच कस्बे के एक मोहल्ले में

एक युवक को युवती से छेड़खानी करना भारी पड़ गया। पहले लड़की ने की ज़बरदस्त पिटाई फिर पुलिस ने लिया हिरासत में। pic.twitter.com/x0WoKfy69E — Shubhankar Mishra (@shubhankrmishra) September 18, 2022



In the 20-second-long video, as the girl hit the man around 40 times with her slippers, the people gathered on the spot were heard abusing the man, further encouraging the girl to continue hitting him. As the caption divulged details of the incident, the Twitter user said that it took place in a locality in Orai city of Jalaun district in Uttar Pradesh.

Later, the police took cognisance of the matter and arrested the accused. According to reports, the man was in an intoxicated condition when he molested the woman. While the viral video has been viewed over 62,000 times, it has received more than 3,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

Check reactions:

Well done — – (@HinduAlokpan) September 18, 2022

बिल्कुल बहनों ऐसे ही बनो झांसी की रानी ऑर दिखा दो अपनी ताकत उन दरिंदो को जो लड़की देख खुद को हीरो समझ कर छेड़खानी करता है। बहुत बढ़िया — Shadab (@Shadab65272858) September 18, 2022

very good Behna — S A CHOUDHARY (@sachoudhury76) September 18, 2022

Very good job — S K Jha (@Sunilkatyayan) September 19, 2022



Notably, this came days after a similar incident was reported from the state where two women were seen beating up a man in Moradabad over alleged molestation. A video from the incident also had gone viral on social media showing the two girls thrashing the man in the middle of a road. Later, they were taken into police custody.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.