When a thief is caught, it is usually expected that he would be taken to the police station on any vehicle but being seated. However, in a recent incident, a thief was tied to the bonnet of a truck and taken to the police station. The video of this incident was uploaded on Twitter. As per the caption of the video, the helper of a truck driver tied a thief to the truck for stealing two sacks of wheat. This incident took place in the Sri Muktsar Sahib city of Punjab. In the video, it can be seen how the person who tied the thief is telling someone about how he stole the wheat bags and that he is taking him to the police station.

Have a look at this video here:

The helper of the truck driver tied the youth in front of the truck over stealing 2 sacks of wheat in #Muktsar. pic.twitter.com/Wfy8osQyvA — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) December 11, 2022



The video received mixed reactions. Some viewers did not support this act, while some users spoke in favour of it.

An individual wrote that it is easy to condemn the action, but people suffer huge losses every day due to the act of theft. He went on to add that when people tell police that they have caught a thief, the officers ask them to bring the accused to the police station. The individual ended his comment by supporting the actions of the helper, arguing that no one was actually in any danger.

A user criticised this act and said that the video reminded him of a scene from the movie Dewar in which Shashi Kapoor shot a thief.

Don’t do this pls. Don’t remind me of movie dewar scene, Shashi Kapoor shooting a bread thief. — RG (@me_goswami) December 11, 2022



Deputy Superintendent of Sri Muktsar Sahib, Jagdish Kumar, confirmed the incident and stated that action would be taken against the thief as well as the man who tied him to the truck

Quoting Jagdish Kumar, ANI said that two videos went viral – one showed a man stealing sacks of wheat, while the other clip was of the accused being tied to the bonnet of a truck and brought to the police station.

Sri Muktsar Sahib, Punjab | Two videos went viral, in one a man was seen stealing sacks of wheat from a truck & in another the accused was seen tied in front of the truck by the driver & was brought to the police station. Necessary action has been initiated: Muktsar DSP (11.12) pic.twitter.com/DFQm9fEzPM — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2022



Reports suggest that the incident occurred on 11 December.

