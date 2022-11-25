Viral video: Snake slyly slithers away with slipper, leaves internet in splits

The internet is full of interesting videos and some of the most hilarious ones are of animals. Whether that be a dog, cat, or an elephant, animal videos are quite popular among users as people find them amusing and entertaining. One such video has now been making rounds on the internet where a snake can be seen slithering away with a slipper in its mouth. Shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Officer (IFS) Parveen Kaswan, the video shows the reptile suddenly pouncing on a slipper lying on the road and further getting hold of it before quickly stealing it away.

While the snake’s intention behind actually taking away the slipper is not clear, the video has already become a topic of discussion among people and further left the internet in splits. Many also gave hilarious examples of what the snake stole the slipper for.

The IFS officer also added a funny caption and wrote, “I wonder what this snake will do with that chappal. He got no legs. Unknown location.”

Watch:

I wonder what this snake will do with that chappal. He got no legs. Unknown location. pic.twitter.com/9oMzgzvUZd — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) November 24, 2022



The now-viral video begins with a snake coming toward a house over which a few people can be heard screaming in the background. To scare it away, someone throws a slipper, however, witnesses things taking an interesting turn of events. The snake who was taken aback a little was quick to grab the slipper as he later caught it in his mouth and went away into the bushes.

The people can be heard laughing and exclaiming over the slipper being ‘stolen’ away.

In the meantime, many took to the comment section and shared some funny reactions. A user while reposting the video joked that the snake would beat her kid with the slipper.

She’s going to beat her kid with it.. pic.twitter.com/nd5h6JLwUy — o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) November 24, 2022



Another user wrote, “It’s not even letting go of that chappal, not sure if was stuck it in its fangs, maybe”, while a third one commented, “It’s a trap!! the owner will come looking for it and the snake can then bargain.”

A user wrote also commented and said, “It looks like he’s building something of his own, maybe a fort he looks very pleased with himself, dancing off like that, head way up in the air, practically prancing.”

When the snake bit into the rubber sandal, it’s fangs got stuck. The snake chose to get away from the human threat even if it means carrying something of no use to it. — Shankar (@pbshankar) November 25, 2022

Loved the reflexology the beautiful snake…Fast and furious… — Sagar M Sathe | सागर म साठे | (@sagarsathe2504) November 24, 2022

Female snake hai

Pati ko maarne ja rahi hai

She has caught him having an affair with padosan — Ravi R Saigal (@RaviRSaigal1) November 24, 2022

Sir isi chappal se usko maara hoga tabhi naraz ho gaya. So the snake decided to take it for research ki duniya kyu darti hai itna chappal se. — PAPPU YADAV (@arviyadava) November 25, 2022



So far, the video has amassed over 1.8 lakh views and grabbed hundreds of likes and comments.

