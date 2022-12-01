Indian Railways have been making efforts to alert and warn passengers about safety measures that are required to be taken at railway stations, especially on the platforms and on the tracks. There are several instances when people accidentally fall onto the wheels of a train and end up with serious injuries which often prove fatal.

Despite multiple warnings by the Railways, time and again, people are seen trying out risky tricks at railway stations including using tracks instead of the foot-over bridges and use of phones on railway tracks. One such incident was recently witnessed at a railway station which left a large section of people confused and shocked. A woman who reportedly lay down on the tracks intentionally was run over by a goods train. By god’s grace, she managed to escape unharmed, but what she did next left the internet in a tizzy.

The woman who had her face covered while lying on the tracks was later seen taking a call on her phone, unbothered about the train passing over her a few minutes back. Following that, she casually gets off the track and walks away behaving as if nothing happened.

Take a look at the video:



A person standing on the platform recorded the video. The user who found the woman’s act quite hilarious wrote, “The train will come and go but the call should not be disconnected” with laughing emojis.

Reacting over the same, people gave mixed reactions. While many found it funny, some also criticised the woman for her careless behavior. One user wrote, “How can she be so calm and casual? Oh my god.”

Another person commented, “Kindly take cognizance of such videos and arrest them. This is the second such video I have seen and is very dangerous to them and illegal.”

Many stunned Twitter users also demanded the woman’s arrest. Some also cautioned passengers from exercising such dangerous stunts. Notably, the video is old and was earlier shared in April this year.

