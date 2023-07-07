Viral video shows mother steering e-rickshaw with baby in arms; internet touched

Mothers are truly amazing beings who are capable of going to great lengths to ensure their children’s well-being. We have come across several videos where mothers have been nothing less than superheroes for their children. The internet is filled with numerous examples of mothers who have gone the extra mile to support their children, and a recent viral video adds to this treasure trove.

This heartwarming footage that has gone viral showcases the extraordinary dedication of a mother. She not only takes care of her baby but also earns a livelihood for her family as an e-rickshaw driver. The video, which gained widespread attention on both Instagram and Twitter, shows the woman skilfully negotiating with customers from the driver’s seat of her vehicle. Upon closer observation, one can see a small child nestled on her lap. After a few moments, she drives away with her child secured in her embrace. Posting the video on Instagram, ‘viralbhayani’ aptly wrote, “No caption needed, MOM.”

This clip, capturing a young mother confidently driving her e-rickshaw with passengers on board, was shared by a popular paparazzo account. Within minutes of its upload, the video spread like wildfire, prompting a range of reactions from social media users.

While some expressed sympathy and admiration for the woman, others rashly passed judgment. One Instagram user exclaimed, “Her license should be cancelled for driving like this, I would not sit there, she should not born a child if she is that careless, he can fell down.” Another user commented, “That is actually very risky. She is risking her, her child’s and the passengers life not appreciated.”

Contrary to that, some users expressed deep respect, with one writing, “Salute to all moms out there,” and another saying, “Hats off to the lady.” Many individuals have even inquired about her location to offer financial assistance, while others have commended her courage and determination.

In a world where juggling multiple responsibilities can be challenging, this video serves as a poignant reminder of the unbeatable spirit and unwavering dedication of mothers. Highlighting the extraordinary lengths they go to provide for their families, this video has resonated deeply with viewers worldwide, sparking both admiration and calls for support.