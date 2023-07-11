A video circulating on social media has captured a strange scene at Chitkara University, where students were seen eating in a mess that had been flooded with rainwater. The boys can be seen braving the unusual circumstances to have their meals. It quickly gained attention and sparked debates on social media platforms.

Since it grabbed eyeballs, numerous users have been retweeting and commenting on the unexpected flooding within the mess. Recent concerns regarding water-related issues have caused alarm, prompting the civil administrations of Ambala, Patiala, and Jalandhar in Haryana to seek assistance from the Indian Army.

To address the urgent matter, the Army promptly deployed personnel to prevent a breach in a canal that posed a threat of flooding the nearby villages.

The conditions at Chitkara University on 9 July were distressing for all involved, leading the Army to initiate a rescue operation to evacuate students from the premises. According to an Army spokesperson, a total of 910 students have been safely evacuated thus far, with efforts underway to evacuate the remaining individuals. Approximately 2,000 students had been stranded at Chitkara University due to the flooding.

In response to the situation, the university’s administration has made the decision to keep the college closed until 16 July, to ensure the safety and well-being of the students and staff.

Continuous heavy rainfall in various regions of Haryana over two consecutive days resulted in flood-like conditions, disrupting normal life and prompting authorities to issue warnings to residents in low-lying areas. The relentless downpours in the past 36 hours caused significant damage, leading to the flooding of highways, link roads, city roads, and even residential areas.

The flooding incident at Chitkara University highlights the challenges posed by unexpected weather events and the need for swift and coordinated response efforts.