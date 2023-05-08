In a strange turn of events that took place in Bihar’s Sasaram, locals were seen plunging into a drain to collect currency notes that were reportedly dumped inside it. A video of the episode is presently going viral on social media that shows people including men, women, and even children in huge numbers gathering around the canal, located near the Moradabad area, which is around 150 km from the capital city of Patna. The video has also evoked strong reactions from social media users who can be seen giving divided responses to people’s maniacal behaviour. According to a report by Live Hindustan, the incident took place after a few morning walkers noticed a jute bag filled with currency notes of Rs 20, 100, and 500 denominations floating in the canal.

Watch:

Currency note bundles of ₹100 and ₹10, were found floating in a sewer in a Bihar town, Sasaram, around 150 km from capital Patna. pic.twitter.com/vl0q1Dzj4C — Pagan 🚩 (@paganhindu) May 6, 2023

This created a panicky situation, as people crowded the spot to collect as many bundles as possible and take the soaked notes home to dry them. While some locals claimed the notes to be genuine, some also suggested that they might be fake notes and may have been dumped in the canal to avoid any legal consequence.

An investigation has been initiated over the matter and the police have assured that all details will be revealed once the probe is over. As per the same report, the police upon receiving the news did reach the spot but couldn’t find anything. They investigated the place for hours but failed to find the currency notes as shown in the viral videos. Speaking on the same, Rohtas Superintendent of Police Naveen Kumar also said that a police team was dispatched to the area after receiving the viral videos, but the team found nothing.

In the meantime, social media users while reacting to the video shared comments like “i thought they are cleaning”, “Might be fake currency notes”, “Good for locals. Looks like a money dump”, “get ridding of black money,” etc.

