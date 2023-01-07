India

Viral Video: Man turns ordinary floor into treadmill with dishwasher; internet in splits

While some users referred to the risk factors, some revealed other different kinds of “jugaar.” But one thing that was common among everyone, was the laughing emoji

FP Trending January 07, 2023 17:21:11 IST
Viral Video: Man turns ordinary floor into treadmill with dishwasher; internet in splits

Man runs on on slippery floor after throwing dishwasher on it. Videograb: Twitter

Whether with a rare Monday motivation or unimaginable bizarre content, the Twitter feed of industrialist Anand Mahindra has never failed to attract users. Thus, scrolling down his account must have become an everyday affair for most of the Twitter population. This time, the entrepreneur has come up with a hilarious cost-cutting technique for gym freaks. Though it appeared to be quite risky, viewers could not stop laughing. Mahindra shared a clip of a man who, according to him, should be awarded the innovation of the year trophy for his crazy idea of setting up the lowest-cost treadmill in the world.

Watch:


The guy chose his kitchen to perform his daily workout rather than going to a gym. The viral video opens with him squeezing off some drops of a dishwasher on the floor made of tiles. Then, he opened the tap, took some amount of water in his hands and sprinkled it on the same spot.

The man took some time to mix those two with his feet. After giving the slippery brew a check, he started off his exercise. He stood in the posture exactly like someone taking control of a treadmill. He switched on an imaginary button on the frontal surface and began running slowly. Eventually, he picked up the acceleration as his hand gesture showed him increasing the speed with that non-existent controller.

With the video surfacing on the internet, the comment section has turned into a treasured one. While some users referred to the risk factors, some revealed other different kinds of “jugaar.” But one thing that was common among everyone, was the laughing emoji.

A person added a stern disclaimer by saying, “Not to be tried at home. You would most likely end up with a bloody nose and a handful of teeth, not the outcome you want from exercise.”


Another user shared a photo of a sleeping man who can be seen giving support to his protruding belly with a piece of wood.


A viewer quipped, “Why I am thinking, at last, he fells down very badly.”


An individual could not assume “how he would stop.”


Here are some other reactions:


The 52-second clipping has received more than 4 lakh views so far. Furthermore, it has accumulated over 20,000 likes on Twitter. However, all said and done, do not try this at home!

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: January 07, 2023 17:21:11 IST

TAGS:

also read

'Amazing man': Internet lauds young woman assisting elderly Parkinson’s patient to hold newspaper; watch
World

'Amazing man': Internet lauds young woman assisting elderly Parkinson’s patient to hold newspaper; watch

Due to the sickness, the person’s right hand was shaking and causing difficulty in holding the daily properly. Then, in a heart-winning gesture, a younger man sitting on the opposite seat extended his help

Viral Video: COVID-19 patients in China receive treatment on street outside hospital in Beijing
World

Viral Video: COVID-19 patients in China receive treatment on street outside hospital in Beijing

The footage opens on a street in front of the hospital. Over 20 patients, who could not find a space inside the hospital, were placed in beds on the footpath. Some senior citizens were also present among them

Viral: Salesperson allows homeless kids to watch their favourite cartoon, video melts hearts
India

Viral: Salesperson allows homeless kids to watch their favourite cartoon, video melts hearts

In a heart-winning gesture, the salesman went on to switch the channels asking the kids to choose their favourite cartoon show