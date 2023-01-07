Viral Video: Man turns ordinary floor into treadmill with dishwasher; internet in splits

Whether with a rare Monday motivation or unimaginable bizarre content, the Twitter feed of industrialist Anand Mahindra has never failed to attract users. Thus, scrolling down his account must have become an everyday affair for most of the Twitter population. This time, the entrepreneur has come up with a hilarious cost-cutting technique for gym freaks. Though it appeared to be quite risky, viewers could not stop laughing. Mahindra shared a clip of a man who, according to him, should be awarded the innovation of the year trophy for his crazy idea of setting up the lowest-cost treadmill in the world.

Watch:

The lowest cost treadmill in the world. And this year’s Innovation Award trophy goes to… pic.twitter.com/oMlyEPBQoy — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 7, 2023



The guy chose his kitchen to perform his daily workout rather than going to a gym. The viral video opens with him squeezing off some drops of a dishwasher on the floor made of tiles. Then, he opened the tap, took some amount of water in his hands and sprinkled it on the same spot.

The man took some time to mix those two with his feet. After giving the slippery brew a check, he started off his exercise. He stood in the posture exactly like someone taking control of a treadmill. He switched on an imaginary button on the frontal surface and began running slowly. Eventually, he picked up the acceleration as his hand gesture showed him increasing the speed with that non-existent controller.

With the video surfacing on the internet, the comment section has turned into a treasured one. While some users referred to the risk factors, some revealed other different kinds of “jugaar.” But one thing that was common among everyone, was the laughing emoji.

A person added a stern disclaimer by saying, “Not to be tried at home. You would most likely end up with a bloody nose and a handful of teeth, not the outcome you want from exercise.”

I would add a simple health warning: Not to be tried at home, you would most likely end up with a bloody nose and a handful of teeth. Not the outcome you want from exercising. — Suhail Haleem (@suhail_haleem) January 7, 2023



Another user shared a photo of a sleeping man who can be seen giving support to his protruding belly with a piece of wood.

Jugaad is in our ‘Blood’ and stomach😃 pic.twitter.com/Bt4W7RkV6Y — – Himanshu Baria (@Himanshu_Baria_) January 7, 2023



A viewer quipped, “Why I am thinking, at last, he fells down very badly.”

Why i am thinking, at last he fells down very badly😂😂 — देवेश पवार (@kuchbhideveshhh) January 7, 2023



An individual could not assume “how he would stop.”

Sir, how will he stop🤣.. — Santhosh (@ISANTHOSH77) January 7, 2023



Here are some other reactions:

However the prospective damages could be significant, if you agree Sir😂😂 — Veer Vikrant Singh (@VeerVikrantSngh) January 7, 2023

Rest is fine sir “but mine Indian women asked this question ❓ baad mein yeh floor se oil kaise saaf karna hai — Shikha Pruthi Gupta✨✳️♥️ (@justnottamomma) January 7, 2023

It seems a risky work more than an innovation — Maxtern (@RealMaxtern) January 7, 2023



The 52-second clipping has received more than 4 lakh views so far. Furthermore, it has accumulated over 20,000 likes on Twitter. However, all said and done, do not try this at home!

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.