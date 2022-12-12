Viral video: Man dresses up as crocodile; tries teasing reptile

The internet is a place where we find all kinds of weird, interesting, entertaining as well as bizarre content. With that said, while a lot of people are active on social media platforms and love to share their videos and content, there are also several instances when people go to great extents to create entertaining videos and sometimes also try out some bizarre acts. In one such video, a man risked his life by dressing up as a crocodile and lying next to a real crocodile just for the sake of fun.

Yes, you’ve heard it right. A video of the same is being widely shared on the internet, leaving people in a state of confusion. Shared by a user named Narendra Singh, the video shows a man dressed in a crocodile costume and lying on the ground beside a real one, who was simply soaking up the sun at the river bank.

Well, this was not enough for the man, as he next took out his hand and tried pulling the leg of the reptile. The unbothered crocodile luckily didn’t react much and just jerked away its leg.

Watch:

As soon as the video was shared, people were left shocked. Many took to the comment section and shared their opinion on the clip.

A user joked, “There is no awkward moment in this video, all men sleep with their wives every day?? Its common for all men”, while another person commented, “I don’t understand, this fellow is mad or what? Of course not at all a normal practice, abnormal guy.”

Check some more reactions:

There is no awkward moment in this video, all men sleep with their wives everyday?? Its common for all men. — Mr.Kalbande (@MrKalbande) December 11, 2022

What’s up with the croc is it changing it’s skin? — Goitsemodimo Mcdonald (@GoitseMc1) December 11, 2022

It’s amazing got shocked — Suraj Kumar Gupta (@surajgkp_up) December 11, 2022

why black he could have worn the smae color, he is lucky if the reptile has recognised the color of hte costume we do not know what could have happened. — krishna cvg (@cvg_krishna) December 11, 2022

Notably, one of the deadliest reptiles, crocodiles are extremely dangerous and can kill their target instantly with their sharp teeth. People are always warned to maintain a safe distance from these predators for the sake of their safety. However, it seems that the man didn’t care much about his safety and decided to take the risk.

Speaking about the video, it has so far grabbed over 6,000 views and several comments so far.

