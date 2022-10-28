Wedding celebrations have become more happening nowadays. From unique photoshoots to making videos of the ceremonies, couples have been going over the edge to make their special day more memorable. A part of wedding celebrations also includes photoshoots, especially pre-wedding shoots which are shot just a few days before the big day. It has now become a common practice among couples who start with choosing their desired location to select beautiful outfits, makeup, and background for exotic and romantic clicks. With that said, now a video from a couple’s pre-wedding shoot has gone viral on the internet. The video is everything but not romantic or dreamy as we think of it.

Yes, the video which shows a couple flying on a bike has caught the people’s attention and left them in splits. Shared on Twitter on Thursday, the video shows an Indian couple seated on a bike as they fly over an SUV before landing on the other side. The bike was hooked to a crane which carried it from one side to another. There was also a ramp just below the bike’s wheels to make it look like a stunt.

Watch the video here:

pre-wedding shoots – i’m getting this pic.twitter.com/Ynwf7Kxr6a — Best of the Best (@bestofallll) October 27, 2022



The user who seemed to have found it funny captioned the video with, “Pre-wedding shoots – I’m getting this.”

Similarly, people also took to the comment section and shared hilarious reactions to the video. One user wrote, “If not this, ain’t getting married”, while another commented, “Was Rohit Shetty the director of this pre-wedding shoot?”

A user commented, “As if weddings are their chance as a debut in Bollywood! They absolutely act like movie stars.. dresses or makeup or decor or pics or photoshoots or dances. Is it too much Bollywood in our heads or we are making weddings too silly as movies now.”

“It’s not for Pre-wedding. I think they will give this picture to Bollywood for their next movie Superman and Superwoman,” said another.

Check more reactions here:

Bhojpuri movie ka scene hoga. — ʟᴀᴅᴅᴜᴜ (@ladducasm) October 27, 2022

At least do it in a studio, safer for all! — Sudhanwa Pathak MBBS (@pathaksudh) October 27, 2022

This or nothing 🤧 — मीनाक्षी 🌸 (@qwerty_who_) October 27, 2022

I was waiting for someone to fall 😂 — Devang (@devang912) October 27, 2022

Yahi wala photographer chahiye apni shaadi me 😂🤣 — Valkyrie Targaryen (@valkyrie1492) October 27, 2022

@MharolkarAshwin bhay they having more budget than average marathi film 😢🙏 — JayK (@JordanKumarr) October 27, 2022



The video has so far gained more than 9 lakh views and has also been liked over 15,000 times.

