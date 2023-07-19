Viral video: Fitness coach's acrobatics in Delhi Metro divides internet

Delhi metro seemingly has become a hotbed of controversies. Every few days, a video of the Delhi Metro appears on the internet and goes viral. From Rhythm Channa’s unusual dressing sense and man masturbating inside a metro coach, to dancing reels and fights between co-passengers, the Delhi Metro has been hogging headlines for all the bad reasons. Keeping the trend, another video of the Delhi metro makes it to the internet. It showcases a woman named Jagjot Kaur, who is a fitness coach, doing a short acrobatics routine using the metro’s pivoted grab handles.

Jagjot Kaur, while sharing this clip on Instagram, wrote, “Calisthenics in public.”

In the video, she can be seen holding the handrails inside the train. Then, she performs a back flip using the handrails. While the woman performs calisthenics in a remarkable manner, the other people observed her silently. Seemingly, they are impressed by her talent. The video was uploaded on Instagram on 17 April. Till now, it has amassed over 11,000 likes.

However, the video has divided the internet. While some are in complete awe of Kaur’s unexceptional talent and are praising her for her stellar moves, others are not happy with the idea to shoot a video inside the metro. One Instagram user said that “appreciable . but public places and government properties are not meant to display stunts.” Another wrote, “I am only seeing guys at back. You are on fire as always.” Meanwhile, an individual expressed, Liked the expressions behind. Awesome Jagjot.”

An Instagram user jokingly commented, “Delhi metro mai aapka swagat hhh.”

Delhi Metro’s Guidelines To Not Make Reels Inside Metro

Notably, it was last month when the Delhi Metro urged commuters not to make ‘reels’ inside the Metro. The authority stepped in with the decision after several videos filmed inside the Metro trains were shared on social media, inviting wrath of social media users.

The DMRC also asked passengers to “refrain from indulging in such obscene activities” further suggesting that such incidents should be reported to the nearest available Metro staff. Despite the announcement, a few passengers continue to violate rules causing inconvenience to others.