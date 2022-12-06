Animals are wonderful creations of God and among them, elephants are the ones who never miss the chance to amuse people with their hilarious and unique antics. From forest areas to zoological parks and sanctuaries, elephants are often seen as playful beings and are considered peace-loving animals, if not instigated. With that said, elephants are also very clever and their actions speak for themselves as they display their intelligence on multiple occasions. One such instance was recently witnessed after a video went viral showing how an elephant smartly breaks an electric fence to cross the road and go toward the other side.

The video, shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan, shows an elephant standing inside the fence and making attempts to come out. The animal initially tries to check the current flow by slightly touching the wires. After it is assured that there is not much flow, the elephant then begins tugging the wires to break it. It also uses a wooden stick to make things work better.

And finally, in the end, the elephant manages to bring down the fence and crosses the road to go to the other side of the forest.

We are too smart hooman !! See how this elephant is smartly breaking power fence. With patience. pic.twitter.com/0ZLqWvmxdu — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) December 5, 2022



While sharing the video, the officer also shared a funny caption that reads, “We are too smart hooman !! See how this elephant is smartly breaking power fence. With patience.”

As soon as the video was shared, it took many social media users by surprise as people were amused seeing the animal’s trick and patience level. Some also shared their own experiences with elephants.

A user wrote, “Clever elephant. When humans have encroached on every micro inch of land and created barriers everywhere, what else can other species do?”, while another one commented, “Without access to any labs and R&D, they are proving better than us. And they never intend to harm others.”

Check some more reactions:

it was around 2010 . Winter .

It was still dark , before the morning .

An elephant came on the main way through the village , with a stick it picked up somewhere , and burst every glowing bulb it found throughout the road 😆 — Fang Yuan (@TNTyash) December 5, 2022

Vo to thik hai

Lekin हाथी ko kese pata chala ye electric fence hai — sarcastic Ladka (@LadkaSarcstic) December 5, 2022

Poses a very difficult question to wildlife managers. Elephant keeps on learning fast and applying the knowledge. — Ayush Tayal Agrawal 🇮🇳 (@sachinist_tayal) December 5, 2022

nice sir. we should stop human and all traffic for 3-4km range of elephant. or even more 5-6km radius completely. — Focus within (@DivakarY78) December 5, 2022

…..the ability to differentiate between conducting and non conducting objects. — MP Chandran (@MPChandran6) December 6, 2022



The video which originally surfaced back in 2019 is trending again and has grabbed over 95,000 views. It has also amassed several likes and comments.

