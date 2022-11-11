It is not uncommon to see K9s patrolling Delhi metro stations with CISF officers. These animals are quite alert and play a huge role in ensuring the safety of such stations. It is an open secret that dogs are adorable and can easily win one’s heart. Similarly, K9s are also seen sharing a strong bond with the jawans and are often spotted playing around while off-duty. One such heart-winning clip has started making rounds on the internet where a black K9 Labrador was seen imitating a CISF officer and doing different exercises on the platform.

Shared by an Instagram handle named Defenders of Bharat, the viral video opens to show a CISF jawan standing on the platform and showing some yoga poses to the dog who is quite focused. Following the jawan’s moves, the dog does the same, and that too perfectly.

The caption of the video read, “CISF showcasing the training bond at metro station.”

Seemingly shot at a Delhi metro station, the dog’s antics couldn’t help but grab the attention of several commuters, who stopped to watch over. Some also recorded videos of the dog and the jawan. The video has grabbed several views so far and has amassed over 1,000 likes and a variety of heartwarming responses. Many took to the comments section and showered the post with heart and fire emojis. While one user wrote, “Amazing”, another person commented, “Proud.” A third user wrote, “Superb.”

Security guard plays with K9

In another wholesome video that surfaced a few weeks back, a security guard was seen playing ‘hide n seek’ with his K9 while on duty. The video was shot from a distance but shows the little game between the two.

It starts when the officer was walking around casually and suddenly decided to do a little peek-a-boo with his pup. The dog also played along and was trying to chase the guard.

