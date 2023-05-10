Rescuing stray animals and birds is one of the much-needed social services that everyone should do to protect animals from dangerous situations. While animal lovers are often seen looking after the strays by feeding them food and providing them with necessary medical attention, a few animal welfare organisations also work selflessly towards taking care of animals. In one such heartwarming incident of compassion and courage, an animal rescue shelter in Bengaluru recently saved an orange cat from a high mobile tower, amid fears of the animal falling down or being attacked by kites. A video of the entire rescue operation has been shared by the organisation on Instagram and has received a lot of love and appreciation on the internet.

The video was shared by the Charlie’s Animal Rescue Centre that shows the volunteers climbing up to the mobile tower and warding off the kites to bring the cat to safety. The cat who looked clearly terrified and was struggling to find its way down, was finally brought down.

Watch:

As evident in the video, the cat was seen sitting on the top of the tower and was facing multiple attacks by the kites hovering over it. The rescue team had to “race against time and the kites” to save the cat, who they said had “little chance of survival.”

After battling the challenging and nerve-wracking situation, the team finally managed to retrieve the cat in a net and brought it down to safety. The shelter in its Instagram post added a detailed caption that read, “We are literally reaching new heights in our quest to rescue cats who believe in living life off the edge. Every second was precious in this rescue,the kites were giving our rescuers a rough time, the height of the tower was another challenge by itself, all in all it really tested them but we were grateful that it was a happy ending!”

As soon as the video was shared, social media users took to the comment section and lauded the shelter’s efforts and their rescue team. A user wrote, “Kudos to rescuers for their outstanding job. more power to you guys”, while another one wrote, “Amazing rescue team.”

“Just had to be an orange cat!! Great job to the rescue team,” a user commented.

The video has so far grabbed thousands of views along with several likes and comments.

