Driving a four-wheeler comes with a lot of responsibilities including ensuring the safety of the vehicle as well as the driver. Starting from controlling the brakes of the vehicle to maintaining speed on the roads, drivers need to ensure that no major accidents take place due to their carelessness.

Often, certain accidents are also reported at a drive-thru in the United States. While many times, people are spotted engaging in arguments or fights with toll operators or other employees sitting at the drive-thru windows, this leads to escalation in matters. One such incident was recently reported at a drive-thru where a woman seemingly got into an argument with an employee at the toll point, however, ended up damaging her own vehicle.

A video of the entire episode has gone viral which shows how things unfolded. As the video opens, it shows the woman coming out of the car in an angered state in a mood to lash out at the employee. However, it was immediately after that when her vehicle, which seemed to be out of brakes, went out of control and crashed into the bushes.

The woman who was taken aback by the sudden went running after her car, while the employees were heard making some remarks towards her. A woman said, “This is what we were concerned about, ma’am.”

Take a look:

When jumping out of your car to pitch a fit at the drive-through window, while harassing an underpaid employee, be sure to put your car in park. pic.twitter.com/XaRCUHWXWG — 🥀_Imposter_🕸️ (@Imposter_Edits) May 15, 2022



The user while sharing the video added a caption that read, “When jumping out of your car to pitch a fit at the drive-through window, while harassing an underpaid employee, be sure to put your car in park.”

As soon as the video was shared, many took to the comment section and shared their reactions. One wrote, “It seems we need an improvement as soon as you open driver’s side door car goes to parking mode on its own and you could move the car to driving mode if and only if the driver door is closed”, while another user commented, “At least the employees were caring what nice people still hope exist.”

A third user, while confirming that the woman was not injured in the crash said, “She was able to hop back into the car before it crashed, NBC affiliate station WECT said, fortunately, she wasn’t injured in the accident. She was charged with a DWI and cited for “failing a field sobriety test,” though her family maintains “she had been clean for months.”

