People of all ages including men, women, and children enjoy animal riding, whether that be on elephants, horses, or camels. There are several tourist spots where people are offered the opportunity to get on the backs of such animals and further enjoy a ride. While the experience is quite exciting and looks fun, it also comes with several risk factors as there are equal chances of people tumbling off from the back of the animals and hurting themselves. Such incidents usually happen when animals are unintentionally triggered for some reason following which they get aggressive and make people fall from their backs.

In some other situations, people who don’t know how to balance themselves can also fall and get injured. One such incident has recently surfaced on the internet and has gone viral, leaving the internet in splits. Shared on Twitter by IPS officer Rupin Sharma, the video shows how two men fell to their faces after they mounted a camel for taking a ride.

Watch:



As the video plays, we can see a man struggling to climb the camel. Another man, seemingly his friend, was seen helping him climb up. As the first man sat up, the second one followed and the camel was signalled to stand up for the ride.

However, this is when things went wrong. As soon as the animal tried to stand in its own manner, the two men lost their balance and eventually fell onto their faces in the sand. Luckily, none of them was hurt but the entire episode turned out to be quite hilarious.

The user also adds a funny caption with laughing emojis that reads, “Oont ki sawaari. Chadhenge saath saath (Camel ride. Will climb together) Watch till the end.”

As soon as the video was shared, people flooded the comment section with laughing emojis. A user wrote, “Hilarious… Camel Had Read Its Animal-Rights”, while another person commented, “Camel decides who can enjoy his ride.”

The video has so far amassed over 4,000 views and several likes and comments.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.