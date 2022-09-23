Social media is a place for every kind of content, be it on social awareness or about the remote locations in the country, which often don’t reach the eyes of the masses. However, thanks to digitalisation and the advent of affordable smartphones, people in urban as well as rural areas now have access to the internet, taking everyone online!

In recent times, people are quite active on social media and share various videos and pictures which go viral in no time. While some content is really genuine and informative, others go viral for all the wrong reasons. One such video has recently surfaced from Madhya Pradesh and is all over the internet.

A video shared on social media shows how an ATM in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district has turned into a shelter for a cow, that seems quite relaxed and has excreted all over the place. Shared by a Twitter user on Thursday, the 44-second video shows a local man standing inside the ATM and trying to withdraw money, while the cow can be seen resting beside him in a messy state without fear.

Also, as the place seems to be a mess, the man continuously kept his nose covered as the smell of the cow dung seems to be unbearable.

Watch the video here:

एटीएम में गाय ने गोबर किया, नाक बंद किए चाचा का रिएक्शन वायरल मध्यप्रदेश के रीवा के नईगढ़ी का ये वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है जहां ATM बूथ को गाय ने घर बना रखा है। और एक व्यक्ति नाक दबाए पैसे निकालने पहुंचा है। ये वीडियो व्यक्ति के भतीजे ने रिकार्ड किया है। pic.twitter.com/084ecYsye2 — Shubhankar Mishra (@shubhankrmishra) September 22, 2022



While sharing the video, the user also mentioned that the incident is from Naigarhi in Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh. As the man with his nose covered withdraws money, a relative of the man recorded the entire video and can also be heard laughing over his uncle.

In the meantime, the video has gone viral and has been viewed over 26,000 times. It has also received thousands of likes and tons of comments.

Check some reactions:

ATM should be cleaned 🙂 — Eleena Biswas (@EleenaBiswas) September 22, 2022

Gay Mata kitni pyar aur shanti se bethi hain 😊😅unhe thoda bi ehsas nhi ki log paise nikalte waqt pareshan ho skte hain ye jldi clean hona chahiye 😊😇 — Shivika Sharma( 11.11 ) (@Shivika93856983) September 22, 2022

Isliye v mask pehenna jaruri hei — Chandan Singh (@Chandan82806669) September 23, 2022

यहां आलोचना किस की है?

ऐसे हालात की, या फ़िर नाक बंद करने वाले चाचा की?

स्पष्ट किया जाये मिश्रा जी. — Mohammad Wajood Ayubi (@AliZaheerKhan7) September 23, 2022



The comment section is full of divided reactions from people. While many can be seen cracking jokes about the man’s reaction and the cow’s careless attitude, a section of people also criticised the administration for the condition of the ATM in the district. Some also pointed out the health of the cow.

