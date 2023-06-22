India’s food culture is a testament to its diverse heritage, with each state boasting its own unique cuisine and signature dishes. Whether they hail from Maharashtra, West Bengal, Karnataka, or Gujarat, people hold dear the flavourful dishes prepared at home and infused with love. These regional preferences often fall victim to stereotyping. Many times people assume that residents of a particular state only consume the iconic meals associated with the region. Recently, a Twitter thread has gone viral, shedding light on the stereotypes commonly associated with different Indian states. Prepare yourself with some snacks because reading this thread will undoubtedly tantalize your taste buds.

The thread features a series of four-panel images, each labeled as “breakfast, lunch, snacks, dinner,” with a single dish portrayed in all the panels. The repetition of the same photo means all individuals from a particular state exclusively indulge in that dish all the time.

Representing Maharashtra, the renowned Vada Pav takes center stage, while Poha, widely relished in every nook and corner of Madhya Pradesh, assumes its position as a staple. A participant from Kolkata amusingly showcases how people often assume a steady diet of fish curry for residents.

What people think when i say I'm from M.P. (which is true btw) https://t.co/9J7rmbP9Yv pic.twitter.com/u4IiKDXY91 — Palak (@Woh_meow_hai) June 19, 2023

What people think when I say I’m from Kolkata pic.twitter.com/1plZrjaRQS — Susmita (@shhuushhh_) June 19, 2023

What people think when I say I'm from Gujarat https://t.co/2BIwps4dtw pic.twitter.com/NASgiWvDw4 — Pravin (@ipravinnn) June 19, 2023

Likewise, biryani emerges as the stereotypical dish associated with Hyderabad. Gujarat is linked with dhokla, Bihar with litti chokha, and dosa and idli are considered to be a stereotype of South India. The delectable ghevar, a disc-shaped sweet crafted from ghee, flour, and sugar syrup, represents Rajasthan. Not to be left behind, someone from Delhi shares an image of momos, symbolizing the capital city’s favorite food.

What people think I eat all day when I say I’m from Bihar. https://t.co/LVZHHUHScP pic.twitter.com/EpSBzL3f9T — Ayushi ✨ (@bitchhescomengo) June 19, 2023

What people think when I say I’m from Hyderabad https://t.co/xdkdsoyKZQ pic.twitter.com/vHmo6VVqZY — Taruni (@taironical) June 19, 2023

What people think when I say I'm from South India. https://t.co/vwxN1LilVQ pic.twitter.com/e7RQhyw04b — Mansi (@have_you_met_m) June 19, 2023

what people think i eat all day when i say I'm from Rajasthan https://t.co/4ekcYcg95v pic.twitter.com/iYHOgYSM7C — nikita (@poohthebear0) June 19, 2023

I'm from Delhi https://t.co/4R9bQJlh68 pic.twitter.com/sv1ymQnMCG — पिंका 🌸 (@padhleyaarpinka) June 19, 2023

This viral Twitter thread serves as a delightful reminder of the culinary diversity and regional specialties that thrive within India. It challenges the assumptions tied to state-specific food choices, inviting all to celebrate the varied tastes and flavors that unite the nation. So, grab your favorite snacks and enjoy a mouthwatering journey through these beloved dishes that define India’s vibrant culinary tapestry.

