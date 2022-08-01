Viral: Son graduates from same Army training academy 27 years after his mother
The Twitter thread mentioned that Major Smita Chaturvedi (Retd), who was commissioned from Chennai's Officers Training Academy back in 1995, saw her son getting commissioned in the same manner at the very same academy. The post also shared a picture from her training period as a cadet
A heartwarming post about a son who followed in the footsteps of his mother, Major Smita Chaturvedi (Retd), to become an Indian Army officer has grabbed eyeballs on the internet. The young man was commissioned into the Indian Army at the same place as his mother was about 27 years ago.
The story about the mother-son duo was shared by the official account of the Public Relations Officer, Chennai, a part of the Ministry of Defence's Directorate of Public Relations.
https://twitter.com/Def_PRO_Chennai/status/1553392115710693378?s=20&t=gmtid0LYgFhFFc21CUGrKg
In total, 125 male and 41 lady cadets were commissioned into the Indian Army at Officers Training Academy in Chennai. According to the Ministry, 30 Cadets from foreign countries also finished their training.
https://twitter.com/Def_PRO_Chennai/status/1553394014904127488?s=20&t=gmtid0LYgFhFFc21CUGrKg
In a video shared by the PRO Chennai, Major Smita Chaturvedi (Retd) congratulated all the cadets passing out. She also recalled her time in the Academy and said that the new cadets were far ahead of her generation and were equipped to face any challenge. Major Smita Chaturvedi(Retd) was also 'euphoric' about witnessing the ceremony. She even praised the Officers Training Academy for doing a good job and grooming the cadets well.
https://twitter.com/Def_PRO_Chennai/status/1553512182263951360?s=20&t=gmtid0LYgFhFFc21CUGrKg
The Twitter thread won hearts. Reacting to the post a user, congratulated the mother-son duo.
https://twitter.com/emaperescamill1/status/1553968587953827840?s=20&t=gmtid0LYgFhFFc21CUGrKg
“Heartiest Congratulations,” wrote another.
https://twitter.com/smittal_ips/status/1553413282283003906?s=20&t=gmtid0LYgFhFFc21CUGrKg
“Great achievement 💐,” commented a third user.
https://twitter.com/vedulasimham/status/1553428269612953602?s=20&t=gmtid0LYgFhFFc21CUGrKg
