The relationship between a mother and son is undeniably one of the strongest bonds we see around the world. The love and care these two roles display for each other is capable enough to move hearts. One such caring and warm gesture was recently witnessed between Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his mother and party president Sonia Gandhi during the party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra.

It was during the program when Rahul Gandhi kneeled down in front of his mother to help tie her shoelaces while the party president stood there smiling at her son. Many who accompanied the duo during the rally also stopped for a brief period to witness the moment.

Videos and pictures of the same have gone viral on social media. The heartwarming incident was captured during the Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka’s Mandya district on Thursday when the two leaders were participating in the march. The official Twitter handle of Congress shared the picture with the caption “Maa (mother).



Many followers including senior Congress leaders like Shashi Tharoor also shared pictures of the mother-son moment.

While heart emojis were all over the comment section, many also lauded Rahul Gandhi for his warm gesture for his mother. It is pertinent to note that a few similar videos have also surfaced from the march where Rahul can be seen being protective of his mother amid the crowd.

Also, tweeting a picture of himself with his mother, Rahul Gandhi wrote in Hindi, “We have brought kayaks out of the storms in the past, we will break the limits of every challenge even today, we will unite India together.”

हम पहले भी तूफानों से कश्ती निकाल कर लाए हैं, हम आज भी हर चुनौतियों की हदें तोड़ेंगे, मिलकर भारत जोड़ेंगे। pic.twitter.com/RCR46zYXZJ — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 6, 2022



Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra

Launched against the BJP-led Centre, the Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra began from Kanyakumari on 8 September and entered Karnataka on 30 September. This was also the first public appearance of Sonia Gandhi after she recovered from COVID-19 earlier this year.

She was also hospitalised after contracting the infection, following which she refrained from any public events for quite a long time.

