It is not very uncommon to see election manifestos and posters being put up right before elections for outlining the visions of a party or a candidate who is running for a poll. Starting from the national level to state, district, as well as village levels, different kinds of elections continue to take place across India to elect our leaders.

Well, speaking about one such election, Panchayat-level polls are also very important as they play a crucial role in forming proper leadership at the grassroot level in remote villages and rural areas. However, now a Panchayat election from a village in Haryana has gone viral and further left the internet in splits.

The manifesto of one of the candidates named Jaikaran Lathwal has been shared on social media and it is bound to catch your attention.

As shared by IPS officer Arun Bothra on his Twitter handle, the manifesto-cum-poster displays a picture of the candidate along with his name further informing that he will be standing as a deserving candidate for the position of the ‘Sarpanch’ (village head) in Haryana’s Sirsadh village. Furthermore, the poster also describes him as an “educated, diligent, honest, and determined” person and thus promises to work for the people and respect all.

However, this is not it. What actually caught our attention are the promises made by Lathwal for the people of the village. As outlined in the picture, the candidate has promised to provide free makeup kits to women, free bikes to families, free WiFi in the village, a metro line from Delhi to Sirsadh, government jobs for the youth in Sirsadh, helicopter services, and many others.

As hilarious as it may sound, this doesn’t end here. Lathwal further also went and promised to reduce the prices of petrol and domestic cylinder to Rs 20 per litre and Rs 100 per cylinder respectively.

Check the tweet:

Am shifting to this village pic.twitter.com/fsfrjxbdLc — Arun Bothra (@arunbothra) October 9, 2022



Going quite amused by the same, the user joked on the poster and wrote, “Am shifting to this village” with a laughing emoji.

In the meantime, we are not sure if this poster helped him with any votes but it did catch the people’s attention, becoming a fresh source of laughter for the day.

Check some reactions:

I am also coming with you. Don't forget to take me along. — (@BShaktis) October 9, 2022

By now property price in that village would have been sky rocketed. — Manish Bhardwaj (@manish_3749) October 9, 2022

Not to worry, free bungalows with gardens will be promised for every member of every family.. — Sachin Mahajan (@Essem76) October 9, 2022

Sir, please wait till this guy wins the election. — Bharat Bhushan (@bharat27in) October 9, 2022

Every 5min helicopter service — Rakhee Bakshee (@RBakshee) October 9, 2022

So far, the post has garnered over 7,000 likes and has been retweeted over 1,000 times.

