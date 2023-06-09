Metro is one of the most used public conveyances in Delhi. Even then, reports of nuisances in the train make headlines occasionally. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announcements pay no heed and unpleasant experiences ranging from unruly behaviour to people dancing and creating obscene scenes on day-to-day commutes have become normal. In one such incident, a video shot inside a Delhi metro coach shows two men obstructing the doors using their feet while others around them laughed at the mischief. The video has caused outrage on social media, and sparked a discussion about the need for more stringent measures on public transportation.

A Twitter user named Aman shared the video which shows blue line’s Karol Bagh metro station in the background. He also tagged the metro authority, DMRC and wrote “Ase logo ki wajhse metro (@OfficialDMRC) late hoti hai” meaning ‘Metro gets late because of such people.’

In the clip, two men standing next to a gate stick out their feet to obstruct the door’s closing intentionally. As soon as the foot is placed, the automated door opens again. They repeat the act a few times as other men laughed inside the coach. However, one says they should stop doing this.

Check out the video

Ase logo ki wajhse metro (@OfficialDMRC) late hoti hai🤦 pic.twitter.com/l7nopyU6UK — Aman (@imb0yaman) June 8, 2023

In response, the DMRC asked for the coach number on the train’s inside and outside. The authorities also attached a few reference pictures.

The user replied to DMRC that he didn’t shoot the video but found it on Instagram. “I don’t know the coach number as I saw it on Instagram reels, but as you can see, it’s a blue line and you can see their faces. I’m giving all relevant info below. Please look into this as soon as possible.” he wrote. The clip was uploaded on Instagram by Ansh (@gupta_ansh172) on 29 March.

मैं कोच नंबर नहीं जानता क्योंकि मैंने इस वीडियो को इंस्टाग्राम रील्स पर देखा था लेकिन यह नीली रेखा है जैसा कि आप देख सकते हैं और आप उनके चेहरे भी देख सकते हैं, मैं नीचे सभी विवरण दे रहा हूं कृपया जल्द से जल्द इस मामले को देखें संभव।https://t.co/jkLXBidVsI pic.twitter.com/tlCVKVfrhZ — Aman (@imb0yaman) June 8, 2023

“This really apathic that you are asking for couch number. you have many cameras in every couch check that and take serious action against them. This will be eye opener for everyone,” wrote a user.

This really apathic that you are asking for couch number . you have many cameras in every couch check that and take serious action against them. This will be eye opener for everyone — Ajay Puniya (@Ajaypuniya) June 8, 2023

Additionally, Aman also shared a screenshot of boys tagged in the Instagram reel.

Ye sb tagged hain pic.twitter.com/l8pRiym6yS — Aman (@imb0yaman) June 8, 2023

Another tweet on the DMRC website stated, “Hi. Obstructing the door of a Metro train is a punishable offence.Passengers may kindly contact DMRC Helpline on 155370 if they notice such behaviour.”

Hi. Obstructing the door of a Metro train is a punishable offence. Passengers may kindly contact DMRC Helpline on 155370 if they notice such behaviour. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें (@OfficialDMRC) June 8, 2023

“They must travel daily. DMRC should track them and penalise. This is really not acceptable for fun. Station is clearly visible in station.,” a user wrote.

They must travel daily. DMRC should track them and penalise. This is really not acceptable for fun. Station is clearly visible in station. — ajit monty (@monty586) June 9, 2023

Another user suggested, “@OfficialDMRC @CISFHQrs please take necessary action.”

More than 2 lakh people have watched the video since it was posted.

