Delhi Metro has recently been hogging headlines for all the wrong reasons. From woman straightening her hair to man obstructing train’s door from closing, Delhi Metro coaches have witnessed it all. In another recent video, an intense fight broke out between two men inside a train’s coach that was travelling on the Violet line. The video capturing the physical altercation between these two men is now making rounds on social media.

After the video went viral, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) reportedly released a statement and requested the commuters to conduct themselves responsibly while travelling by metro. “If the other commuters notice any objectionable behaviour, they should immediately report the matter on the DMRC Helpline, detailing the corridor, station, time, etc,” read the statement.

For the past few months, Delhi Metro has been trending on social media either due to dance reel making or ugly spats. The recent incident took place on 28 June when two men carrying backpacks started fighting with each other inside the metro coach. As seen in the video, while one man was holding the jaw of another, the other was pulling the t-shirt of the partaker. The train being a fairly crowded one, the commuters beside them couldn’t manage to be at a safe distance.

Some people from the crowd tried to intervene and stop the fight, but their efforts went in vain. The fight concluded when one of the contenders of the fight decided to deboard the metro coach.

A Twitter user named Sachin Bharadwaj uploaded the video on the micro-blogging site which has now reached 11,000 views.

As usual, social media users were quick to react to this incident. A user said, “Really shameful on these commuters. Govt has provided such wonderful commuting facility and these buggers are misusing it. We could see max people don’t come by taking bath and clean linens thus smelling profusely. Need strict regulations to control.”

Really shameful on these commuters. Govt has provided such wonderful commuting facility and these buggers are misusing it. We could see max people don’t come by taking bath and clean linens thus smelling profusely. Need strict regulations to control — HARISINGHBISHT (@harisinghbisht) June 28, 2023

Another user highlighted that such incidents have become quite frequent in the national capital these days.

This has become frequent in delhi 🚇 — raman (@raman07672453) June 28, 2023

Amid all this, one of the users compared the Delhi Metro to New York Subway. The person said that she would still feel safer riding Delhi Metro than New York Subway.

I would still feel safer riding in Delhi Metro than New York’s Subway, as things stand currently. — Vandan Patel 🇮🇳 🇺🇸 (@vandanpatelll) June 28, 2023

Recently, DMRC also deployed flying squads comprised police and CISF personnel to monitor such misbehaviour in their premises and take necessary actions. For everyone’s information, commuters can contact the helpline number of Delhi Metro if they observe any such behaviour around them.

